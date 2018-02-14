Minister Karen Bradley Told To Defy DUP Over Gay Marriage In Northern Ireland

Ministers can no longer “sit on the sidelines” while gay marriages conducted in England, Scotland and Wales are “effectively struck off” in Northern Ireland, a Labour MP has said.

Ged Killen has written to Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley calling for the Government to amend UK legislation and extend the recognition of same-sex marriage to all of the country.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where gay marriage is not legal, despite overwhelming public support and a majority of MLAs in the assembly for the policy.

The DUP has repeatedly blocked the legislation at Stormont using a procedure guaranteed under the Good Friday Agreement called a petition of concern.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP has said the powers exist at UK level to override the petition, and gay marriage could be legalised in Northern Ireland “at the stroke of a pen” by amending the Marriage (Same-sex couples) Act 2013 brought forward by David Cameron’s Government.

As Stormont remains suspended as Sinn Fein and the DUP remain at loggerheads, Killen has said Bradley has a duty to act.