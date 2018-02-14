After months of “are they or aren’t they?”, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have confirmed their relationship, with matching Valentine’s Day Instagram posts.
The two were first rumoured to have been hooking up as far back as October 2017, but throughout their time on ‘Strictly’, the pair insisted they were just friends.
When the series came to end in December, Gemma and Gorka remained close, Instagramming numerous joint gym sessions, but remained silent on their relationship status. Until now, that is.
On Valentine’s Day (Thursday 14 February), the pair both uploaded the same photo of themselves on a beach, with Gemma adding the caption: “Here’s to many more kid. Happy Valentines Day @gorka_marquez.”
Gorka kept his message simple, saying: “Happy Valentine’s day!”
On Sunday (11 February), the current ‘Strictly’ live tour came to an end, meaning the pair no longer have any shared professional commitments.
Gemma and Gorka didn’t dance together on the tour, remaining with their partners from the series, Aljaž Škorjanec and Alexandra Burke, instead.
But Gemma and Gorka are not the first couple to meet via ‘Strictly’.
Back in 2013, Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev got together shortly after dancing their way to the fifth week of the competition, while Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen - who also met on the 2013 series - welcomed their first child together in 2016.