After months of “are they or aren’t they?”, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have confirmed their relationship, with matching Valentine’s Day Instagram posts.

The two were first rumoured to have been hooking up as far back as October 2017, but throughout their time on ‘Strictly’, the pair insisted they were just friends.

When the series came to end in December, Gemma and Gorka remained close, Instagramming numerous joint gym sessions, but remained silent on their relationship status. Until now, that is.

On Valentine’s Day (Thursday 14 February), the pair both uploaded the same photo of themselves on a beach, with Gemma adding the caption: “Here’s to many more kid. Happy Valentines Day @gorka_marquez.”