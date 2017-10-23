Gemma Collins Is Hoping For Some 'Strictly'-Shaped Compensation From The BBC Over Her Fall

Gemma Collins joked about filing a claim for a work-based injury, following her epic on-stage fall at Radio 1′s Teen Awards and it seems she is already eyeing up compensation. However, it is not a big cash payout The GC is hoping for - rather a spot on the BBC’s biggest primetime show. Appearing on Monday’s (23 October) ‘This Morning’ via phone, Gemma admitted she is willing to accept a spot on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ by way of an apology.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Gemma Collins - future 'Strictly' contestant?

After joking “where there’s blame, there’s a claim”, presenters Amanda Holden and Ben Shephard quizzed her on whether there had been any conversations with the production company. Gemma admitted she couldn’t discuss those details at present, with Amanda and Ben coming to the conclusion the matter must now be with her lawyers. However, Gem admitted she is willing to forgive and forget the whole matter if she is given a pay-off in-kind from the BBC. “All will be forgiven if the BBC give me a slot on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ next year,” she said. We have to say, we fully support this idea.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Gemma took a mighty tumble on stage at Radio 1's Teen Awards

The ‘Queen Of Memays’ was previously rumoured for the ‘Strictly’ line-up in 2015, but it was later claimed she was axed because of her ‘diva’ behaviour. A spokesperson for the show later spoke out to deny Gemma had ever been invited to take part.

During her interview on ‘This Morning’, the ‘TOWIE’ star admitted she was “in quite a bit of pain”, following the fall and was certain she would “never live it down”. She wasn’t letting it get her down though, revealing she was off to film scenes for the ITVBe reality series. HuffPost UK has contacted a rep for Gemma over whether she is seeking legal advice, and is awaiting a response.