Gemma Collins proved that whatever Madonna can do, she can do better, as she suffered the mother of falls live on stage.
The Queen of Memays fell down a hole as she presented an award at Radio 1′s Teen Awards on Sunday (22 October).
‘TOWIE’ star Gemma was on stage at Wembley Arena giving out the gong for Best TV Show when the unfortunate incident happened.
After she announced the winner as ‘Love Island’, she span around not realising part of the stage had been lowered and lost her footing, dramatically plummeting down the hole.
Then followed a fantic few moments as people scrambled to help her.
People online could not deal with the accident:
Luckily, the GC was ok, and appeared back on stage to give the gong to ‘Love Island’ stars Jamie Jewitt, Amber Davies and Marcel Somerville.
She told the crowd: “Oh my god, guys. I’m so sorry about that. This is live. This is what happens.”
Gemma seemed to take the mishap in good humour, sharing a video of it on Twitter, writing: “Madonna done it and I done it. When I tell you I’m Bridget Jones in an Essex girl it’s finally confirmed. Best and worse moment for me.”
A ‘TOWIE’ publicist later posted a video of Gemma after the event where she insisted she was OK, but was sure she would never live the moment down.
Gemma has become somewhat of an internet sensation this year, after fans begun sharing hilarious memes and videos of her on Twitter and Instagram, and we’re sure this moment will have provided enough material for many more.