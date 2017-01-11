19 Times Gemma Collins Was The Most Ridiculous Human Being On The Planet

Thanks to her frequent bust-ups on ‘TOWIE’, her disastrous stint on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and her brazen laziness on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, Gemma Collins has carved out quite the reputation for herself as reality TV’s biggest diva.

And while The GC may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s no denying she’s served up some pretty ridiculous moments since first hitting our screens on ‘TOWIE’ in 2011, as this run-down proves...

1. She is responsible for single-handedly the best set of paparazzi beach snaps you’ll ever see

2. There’s a lot to be said for how she views the world

3. Her stint on ‘Splash’ was a mixed bag. While it certainly looked like she had the necessary performance skills...

4. ... Once she got on that diving board, it was a very different story

5. ...And despite being on a health regime, she spent a lot of her training session snacking by the pool

6. She made this fabulous utterance during a row with Ferne McCann

7. Her appearance on Sky News was nothing short of ICONIC

8. Despite sitting around for the majority of her time in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, it still felt too much like work

9. And the only time she did lift a finger, she put a knife through one of them

10. She literally gave zero fucks when she was forced to nominate face-to-face

11. She always had an excuse for getting out of any task or punishment

12. But of course, who could forget the image of her trotting around the garden with Tony the Shetland pony?

13. Let’s just say she wasn’t one of those housemates who faded into the background

14. Remember time she told James ‘Arg’ Argent she was over him, in no uncertain terms?

15. Or when she decided to tell Mick Norcross how she felt about him by baking him an apple pie?

16. She blew two grand on a giving her noonie a jsoosh

17. Her ‘I’m A Celebrity’ helicopter meltdown will always hold a special place in our hearts

18. She also thought she’d contracted malaria on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ after an unusual trip to the dunny

19. She later quit the show after just three days in the jungle

Yep, The GC has definitely earned that divaship.

