It seems Gemma Collins is not finished letting Craig Revel Horwood have it, after he claimed she wasn’t a high enough calibre celebrity to take part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Over the years, The GC has made no secret of the fact she wants to take part in ‘Strictly’ (probably because it’s the only reality show she’s got left to cross off her bingo card at this point), but judge Craig cast doubt on this when he suggested she might be a bit low-rent for the line-up.

Having already vowed to make Craig eat his words once, Gemma has now hit out at the long-serving ‘Strictly’ star once again.