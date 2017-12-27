It seems Gemma Collins is not finished letting Craig Revel Horwood have it, after he claimed she wasn’t a high enough calibre celebrity to take part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
Over the years, The GC has made no secret of the fact she wants to take part in ‘Strictly’ (probably because it’s the only reality show she’s got left to cross off her bingo card at this point), but judge Craig cast doubt on this when he suggested she might be a bit low-rent for the line-up.
Having already vowed to make Craig eat his words once, Gemma has now hit out at the long-serving ‘Strictly’ star once again.
She told The Sun: “I’m not low-rent, Craig. We’ve all got to start somewhere and it’s a shame to just knock someone out of giving them a chance because they don’t think I’m high calibre enough.
“Well I’m sorry I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth but I get 2.2million hits on my social media. Where did he start?”
She continued: “He was just a dancer and I was just a girl from Romford once. I’m not being funny, a couple more years who knows? I could be sitting drinking tea with Madonna.”
Gemma then said she felt she’d bring something different to the hit BBC show, insisting: “It’ll be called the BGC by the time I’ve finished with rumba-ing it up.”
In 2015, Gemma was rumoured to have been ditched from ‘Strictly’ at the last minute, and while BBC bosses usually have a policy of declining to comment on speculation, they made a special exception in this case.
They said: “She has never met with ‘Strictly’ bookers and there were no plans for her to appear on the show.”
Meanwhile, this year’s ‘Strictly’ festive special was recently revealed to have been this year’s second most-watched Christmas Day offering, behind the latest instalment of ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’.