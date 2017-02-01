Gemma Collins has revealed that she was rushed to hospital, while filming the latest special episode of ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ in Tenerife. The occasional ‘TOWIE’ cast member shocked her followers on Tuesday (31 January), when she uploaded a photo of herself in hospital to her Twitter account.

Gemma Collins

Although she didn’t disclose exactly why she’d been taken into hospital, she did tell her followers that she hoped to be “on the mend soon”. What’s worse, she revealed that she’d taken ill on the day she turned 36, writing: “What a way to spend your birthday.”

In true GC style, though, she didn’t let the fact that she was in hospital stand in her way of looking her best, later revealing that her glam squad had paid her a visit specifically to put a smile on her face. She wrote: “My lovely dream team coming to see me in hospital to do my hair and make up to cheer me up.”

Although Gemma officially quit ‘TOWIE’ in August 2015, she’s yet to go an entire series without putting in an appearance, and it seems the upcoming 20th run is to be no exception. More recently, though, she made headlines thanks to her stint on another reality show, with her time on ‘Sugar Free Farm’ being every bit as eventful as you’d expect. Over the course of the series, Gemma had us in stitches with her attempts at fly-fishing, though it seems her fellow contestants were less than tickled, with Joe Pasquale later accusing the reality TV veteran of cheating (which she has since vehemently denied).