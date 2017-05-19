'Gen X Lady' Dishes Out Top Notch Advice To Millennials, Becomes Everyone's New Hero

Millennials are plagued by numerous negative stereotypes (lazy and entitled are just a few that spring to mind), but Tangela Ekhoff is sick of it.
Ekhoff, who describes herself as a ‘black female Gen X lady’, has dished out the best advice to millennials - and it’s gone down an absolute storm on Twitter.
The writer, speaker and sit-down comic shared some wise words in a thread posted on 17 May. She told millennials to enjoy their lives, explore the world and avoid getting hung up on huge responsibilities like buying a house.
“Eat the avocado toast,” she wrote. “Travel to new places. Go back to school.
“Never, ever listen to people who envy your youth and freedom.”
Ekhoff’s thread was retweeted more than 20,000 times, with many thanking her for typing the words they needed to hear.
Here’s to owning your happiness in 2017.
[H/T Distractify]