'Gen X Lady' Dishes Out Top Notch Advice To Millennials, Becomes Everyone's New Hero

Millennials are plagued by numerous negative stereotypes (lazy and entitled are just a few that spring to mind), but Tangela Ekhoff is sick of it.

Ekhoff, who describes herself as a ‘black female Gen X lady’, has dished out the best advice to millennials - and it’s gone down an absolute storm on Twitter.

The writer, speaker and sit-down comic shared some wise words in a thread posted on 17 May. She told millennials to enjoy their lives, explore the world and avoid getting hung up on huge responsibilities like buying a house.

“Eat the avocado toast,” she wrote. “Travel to new places. Go back to school.

“Never, ever listen to people who envy your youth and freedom.”