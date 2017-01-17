The last man to walk on the Moon, Eugene Cernan, died on Monday following ongoing health issues. The 82-year-old American was the final astronaut to step foot on the lunar surface, during Apollo 17 mission, back in 1972.

In a statement from his family they confirmed he had passed away on Monday, but did not disclose further details about the cause of death, saying: “It is with very deep sadness that we share the loss of our beloved husband and father.” “Our family is heartbroken.” A spokesperson from NASA said they were “saddened by the loss” of the retired spaceman. And NASA Administrator Charles Bolden said: “Truly, America has lost a patriot and pioneer who helped shape our country’s bold ambitions to do things that humankind had never before achieved.”

Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, passed away today. We reflect on his life and legacy: https://t.co/U0HrTZo0iX pic.twitter.com/JtgCCQImrM — NASA (@NASA) January 17, 2017