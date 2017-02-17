Gene editing could usher in a golden era of health free of cancer and all inherited disease, according to a British expert.

Dr Edze Westra, a scientist at the University of Exeter, said the ability to cut and paste DNA into cells would become “super important” in the next two decades.

He predicts that the so-called CRISPR technique will remove cancer, failing vision and the diseases of old age or bad genes from future generations.

“There is always a risk with this kind of technology and fears about designer babies and we have started having discussions about that so we can understand the consequences and long-term risks,” Dr Westra said, according to the Press Association.

“I think in the coming decades gene editing will become super important, and I think we will see it being used to cure all inherited diseases, to cure cancers, to restore sight to people by transplanting genes,” Dr Westra added. “I think it will definitely have massive importance.”