Gene-Editing Found To Preserve Hearing In Mice And It Could Do The Same For Humans

Investigator David Liu, who worked on the study , said: “[It] could make a major difference in hearing-loss patients’ quality of life.”

Treatment has long been limited because scientists didn’t have the right technology at their disposal to treat the underlying problem, but a new study has found gene editing could provide the solution.

There are around 11 million people in the UK , or one in six members of the population, who suffer with hearing loss, and nearly half of all these cases have a genetic cause.

The work, which is among the first to apply genome editing to deafness in animals, looked at one mutation in a gene called Tmc1 - a single spelling error in this gene causes the loss of inner ear hair cells over time.

These delicate bristles detect sound and then convert this information into nerve signals to travel to the brain. The loss of these bristles causes profound deafness in both humans and mice.

Liu, said: “The conventional thinking in the field is that once you’ve lost your hair cells, it’s difficult to get them back.”

So the team looked at what would happen if they administered a single injection of the CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing cocktail to the inner ear on infant mice.

They hoped that the technology would be able to remove the mutation and stop the bristles from dying.