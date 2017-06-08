An election campaign that started off a foregone conclusion has certainly tightened up in its final weeks.

With many polls showing Labour have closed the gap on Theresa May and a projected collapse of 2015’s sizeable UKIP vote, there is still everything to play for.

Results will start to trickle in from about 10.45pm on Thursday and while it’s not over till it’s over, below are some of the seats which could give us key clues as to how things are looking throughout the night:

1. Houghton and Sunderland South

Time expected: 10.45pm

Incumbent: Bridget Phillipson (Labour)

This safe Labour seat traditionally declares first and isn’t usually a remarkable result - but dig a little deeper and this time it could tell us more about the national picture. The key will be in the vote share - specifically the UKIP one. If the party collapses as expected, where its supporters put their cross will be a huge deciding factor. If the majority of those votes go to the Tories, it could be a very good night for Theresa May. In the EU referendum, early north east constituencies and the vote share from both camps proved to be a good indicator of the final result.