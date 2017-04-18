The nation was left stunned by Theresa May’s surprise announcement that she would be seeking a general election to be held on 8 June - and none more so that Brenda from Bristol.

After a turbulent 2016 saw the UK vote to leave the European Union by a majority of 52%, Brits could have been forgiven for hoping for a quiet year.

So when Brenda heard the news, her reaction was fairly understandable:

"NOT ANOTHER ONE!"



Watch Brenda's reaction when I tell her that the PM wants a General Election. Safe to say, she's not impressed.#Bristol pic.twitter.com/IYEdGBryyZ — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) April 18, 2017

She was speaking to the BBC’s Jon Kay in Bristol following the announcement.

Among the many political voices giving their opinions on the news, it seems Brenda was the hero the British populous really needed to give voice to their feelings...

I LOVE Brenda from Bristol ❤️ https://t.co/PkZGyKec0x — Scott Mills (@scott_mills) April 18, 2017

I'll vote for Brenda tbh https://t.co/s4XRv3hRGb — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) April 18, 2017

Brenda, voice of a nation https://t.co/jK2MTDNW8S — Charlie Lindlar (@charlielindlar) April 18, 2017

WE ARE ALL BRENDA https://t.co/sVYna2N1NL — Esther Webber (@estwebber) April 18, 2017

Brenda from Bristol on BBC News is my new spirit animal 😂 #GeneralElection — Victoria Simpson (@Vickisimpson23) April 18, 2017

we are all brenda from bristol — Em (@3mily_Walk3r) April 18, 2017

Speaking from the steps of Downing Street on Tuesday morning, May said an election was needed to “secure the strong and stable leadership the country needs to see us through Brexit and beyond”.

The prime minister added: “We need a general election and we need one now.”

An election had not been due until 2020. And Downing Street has repeatedly denied any suggestion that May might attempt to call an early poll.