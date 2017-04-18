The nation was left stunned by Theresa May’s surprise announcement that she would be seeking a general election to be held on 8 June - and none more so that Brenda from Bristol.
After a turbulent 2016 saw the UK vote to leave the European Union by a majority of 52%, Brits could have been forgiven for hoping for a quiet year.
So when Brenda heard the news, her reaction was fairly understandable:
She was speaking to the BBC’s Jon Kay in Bristol following the announcement.
Among the many political voices giving their opinions on the news, it seems Brenda was the hero the British populous really needed to give voice to their feelings...
Speaking from the steps of Downing Street on Tuesday morning, May said an election was needed to “secure the strong and stable leadership the country needs to see us through Brexit and beyond”.
The prime minister added: “We need a general election and we need one now.”
An election had not been due until 2020. And Downing Street has repeatedly denied any suggestion that May might attempt to call an early poll.
The latest polls suggest the Conservative Party will increase its majority over Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.