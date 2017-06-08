Theresa May will fall short of an overall majority, the shock general election exit poll has predicted. According to the BBC/Sky News/ITV poll conducted by NOP/Ipsos MORI released at 10pm on Thursday, the prime minister’s decision to call a snap election has disastrously backfired. If the poll is accurate, the Conservatives will win 314 seats, Labour 266, the SNP 34 and the Lib Dems 14. It would mean May would be 12 MPs short of the 326 required for a Commons majority.

HuffPost UK

When May called the election on April 18, it was widely assumed she would win a sweeping victory against Jeremy Corbyn. But if the exit poll is right, rather than securing an increased majority the prime minister is now facing questions over her future. It would mean that combined, Labour, the SNP and the Lib Dems would have 314 MPs out of the 650 in the Commons - the same as the Conservatives. Lib Dem leader Tim Farron has ruled out going into coalition with Corbyn’s Labour. The Conservatives had 330 MPs and a working majority of 17 going into the election. During the campaign, May said “if I lose just six seats I will lose this election”. If the exit poll is right, she has lost 16.