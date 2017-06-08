In case you hadn’t heard, there’s a General Election today.
If you’re still undecided who to vote for and need some inspiration, or if you’ve made up your mind but are intrigued to see who (vocal) famous folk are backing (clue: it’s not Tory), then you’ve come to the right place.
Everyone from Ricky Gervais and Gary Lineker to Rag n Bone Man and errrrm Danny DeVito have been making their political allegiance known across social media, and it’s fair to say, Jeremy Corbyn has a lot of famous fans...
LABOUR:
“I was brought up in a Labour Party kinda house, so I’ll vote Labour. I have been partial to watch Prime Minister’s Questions, just for the craic, because I find them hilarious.” Liam Gallagher
If you are old and you want to be treated with dignity, if you are young and you want a chance to get on in life and not start off with both hands tied behind your back, then I implore you to go out and vote Labour this Thursday. Vote Labour and change your future. Steve Coogan
"I’m voting for Labour because I really care about the NHS. I care about workers’ rights and education, humanitarian rights and the planet. I love the manifesto and I love Jeremy’s promises and pledges. To me it’s about looking at something and seeing if that is gonna take care of the most vulnerable people in the country, then it gives everybody the best shot.” Kate Nash
“I’m voting Labour because another five years of Conservative government would be a disaster for the NHS, the police and other public services," Stephen Hawking
The issue is to go on record against Theresa May and what her government is doing and will continue to do. Democracy is at stake. That’s why I’m voting Labour. Vanessa Redgrave
That’s why I like Jeremy: I feel like he gets what the ethnic minorities are going through and the homeless and the working class. Stormzy
CONSERVATIVE:
"[Theresa May] seems genuine. She's believable. I was reading about how in love she was with her husband when they first met, and that it was genuine love. I liked that, it's human." Rod Stewart
SNP:
I’m waiting for a great new leader. And I’m now at the point where I think if Scotland goes again for a referendum, they should go independent. Politically, I think we’re in for quite a dark time. David Tennant
LIB DEMS:
For the first time in my life I’m going to vote for those guys, the Lib Dems. This election is about nothing else except Brexit ." Bob Geldof
GREEN:
“The only way out of this (environmental crisis) is a green economy, and the Greens are the only opposition we’ve got. Green is the only non-wasted vote.” Vivienne Westwood