The Lib Dems say their opposition to Brexit has driven a surge in their membership in the hours after Theresa May called a snap election.

The party went from 59 to eight MPs in its wipeout two years ago and is polling at just 12%.

But it says its unambigious opposition to Brexit is winning its new support ahead of the next election, with more than 2,000 people joining in just three hours.

The election is widely expected to return the Tories to power with a much larger majority, as Labour polls at just 23%. The opposition has left ardent Remainers disappointed that the party has backed the EU referendum result.

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May calls the election

Announcing the election, Theresa May sought to make Brexit the defining issue, saying: “The country is coming together but Westminster is not. Labour have threatened to vote against the final agreement we reach.

“The Lib Dems have said they want to grind the business of government to a standstill. Unelected members of the House of Lords have vowed to fight us every step of the way.”

Lib Dem party president Sal Brinton said its membership surge reflected “the Liberal Democrats are seen as the real opposition to this Conservative Brexit Government”.

We've gained 1000 members in the last hour.



This election is your chance to change the direction of our country. pic.twitter.com/8IWDxXA0A1 — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) April 18, 2017

The party initially announced 1,000 people joined in the hour after May made her announcement at around 11.05am.

Speaking at 2.30pm, a party spokesman said the surge was not letting up and the figure stood at more than 2,000 new members. Later they said there were more than 4,000 new members.

Your numbers are way out of date. It has cleared 4,000 now https://t.co/n7aTsBKomL — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) April 18, 2017

The party now has 91,000 members.

Three hours after the election was called, Corbyn tweeted to say more than 1,000 people had joined the party since the election was called.

Welcome to the 1000+ people who've joined our party since #GeneralElection called. Together we can transform Britain https://t.co/YrV3PplZMp — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) April 18, 2017

Labour has more than half a million members despite its disastrous polling, though this was reported to be falling earlier this year from its peak.

On Twitter, Remainers who said they had backed Labour before said they were switching to the Lib Dems over Brexit.

As a young remain supporting, Labour member. I've got no choice but to vote Lib Dem. This #GeneralElection is going to be a horrendous mess. — Anonymous Brit 🇪🇺 (@anonymousbrit93) April 18, 2017

Having voted Labour for the last 30 years, sadly I agree with this point of view. Join the Lib Dems, vote Lib Dem! https://t.co/mJ4udRKklh — Andy Hails (@HailsAndy) April 18, 2017

Everyone who cares about this county's place in Europe needs to vote Lib Dem in June. Labour is gone. — Peter Lamb 48% (@whatseuropinion) April 18, 2017

In the GE shall be voting in Twickenham 4 Lib Dems - it will be my 1st vote for that party & the reason is their pro-European stance — martin cross (@martcrossy) April 18, 2017

Although I'm instinctively Labour, I'll vote Lib Dem for the same reason. https://t.co/i3lg2yISkr — Gary Sheffield (@ProfGSheffield) April 18, 2017

The Greens and Ukip had not responded to requests for comment on their membership figures as this story went live.

Sky News projected the Lib Dems would still only be left with 11 MPs after this election, based on the latest polling, while the Tories would have a huge majority of 140.

Former MP Vince Cable has announced he will stand again in Twickenham, which he lost to the Tories in 2015.