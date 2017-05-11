Election day is almost upon us and we’re sure everyone is positively champing at the bit to get to the polling station on 8 June.
Most people know there are certain things you’re not allowed to do:
No trying to intimidate anyone or influence how they vote.
No marking your paper anywhere except in the box or your vote will be counted as spoilt.
And so on.
But for those who have more questions about what they can and can’t do in a polling booth, we’ve put together this handy guide.
Happy voting everyone!
Anthony Devlin via Getty Images
There are complex laws in place surrounding the secrecy of the ballot for the General Election
and so photography in polling stations is strongly discouraged.The Electoral Commission
says: “Due to the potential breach of the law, intentionally or not, we strongly advise against any form of photography taken inside a polling station."
Anyone breaching this could face a £5,000 fine or even six months in prison.
Selfies outside
are fine though.
John Giles/PA Archive
You are technically allowed to take pets to the polling station as long as they aren't disruptive to the vote.
Unfortunately, given their size, horses would probably be classed as disruptive. And messy.
Niall Carson/PA Wire
You can go to the polling station with friends or family if you want to go together. But you can't take them into the booth with you.
PeopleImages.com via Getty Images
There are no rules stopping people under the influence of alcohol or drugs from voting, and you won't be breathalysed.
But if you are disruptive you may not be allowed to vote, according to the BBC.
Hans Neleman via Getty Images
Once you're inside the polling booth, keep schtum. If you're suspected of trying to influence other voters you could be in big trouble.
You should also avoid talking about who you are going to vote for while inside the station.
patrisyu via Getty Images
Same as the selfie rule. Put the phones away people.
Elise Amendola/AP
Once it hits 10pm, the polling station will close.
Unless there have been problems because of big queues late into the evening, you will not be able to vote after that time.
You snooze, you lose (your ability to vote).
Dave Kendall/PA Archive
Well technically you can. But it won't be counted (it probably won't even get read) and you're hogging the polling booth.
Jupiterimages via Getty Images
Don't be that guy. You could end up in big trouble and it's disruptive to the vote.
Andy Sotiriou via Getty Images
We shouldn't have to say this but there are likely some people out there who find our electoral system wants to make them get first past the post, so to speak.
As detailed above, you're not allowed to bring a (ahem) friend into the booth with you. So behave!
Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire
These might be classed as intimidating. Also only candidates and their polling agents are allowed to wear rosettes, according to the BBC.
itaesem via Getty Images
Well, you can but it will count as spoiling your ballot. You're not a celebrity, no one needs an autograph.