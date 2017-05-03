Thousands of young people may miss the chance to have their say in the General Election because they are not registered to vote, campaigners have warned. According to charity Hope Not Hate, students are the group most likely to be under-represented on June 8 because they are unsure whether they should register to vote at home or university. They can in fact register at both addresses - but this confusion is causing many not to sign up to vote at all, the organisation said.

Anthony Bradshaw via Getty Images Students are set to be the 'most under-represented group' in the General Election, Hope not Hate reports

Figures show that although the overall electorate increased by more than 1.1 million people between December 2015 and December 2016, many towns and cities with large student populations have seen a dramatic fall in numbers. While 15,000 fewer people have registered to vote in Cambridge compared to the 2015 General Election, Birmingham suffered an even bigger drop in its electorate population, of more than 26,000. “The big question at this snap General Election is who will decide Britain’s future,” Elisabeth Pop of Hope Not Hate said. “With only 19 days to go until voter registration ends, there is a real risk that students and certain other vulnerable groups will miss out on their chance of a voice.” Young people are also less likely to vote once they have registered, according to the group.

stocknshares via Getty Images Black and minority ethnic groups are also set to miss out on their say