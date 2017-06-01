Labour has closed the gap with the Conservatives to just three points, according to a new poll.
With just one week left until the June 8 vote, a YouGov survey for The Times has the Tories in the lead on 42% and Labour narrowly behind on 39%.
The survey comes a day after YouGov made a shock prediction that Theresa May could fall 16 seats short of an overall majority.
Wednesday evening’s YouGov poll was conducted before Jeremy Corbyn made the last minute decision to take part in the BBC live TV debate.
May stayed away and sent Home Secretary Amber Rudd in her place. The prime minister’s decision to dodge the debate was mocked by the seven party leaders who were present.
The Conservatives are still seen to be in the driving seat in the election. However HuffPost UK has been told Tory candidates are “fucked off” with May for running a campaign that has “shattered” confidence in her ability to be prime minister.