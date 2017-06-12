This has been called the election where young people turned out to deliver a shock result. The shock result has been attributed to a surge in turnout among the young, which denied the Tories their expected landslide result, humiliating Theresa May with a hung parliament. The view was encouraged by Labour’s manifesto policies aimed at the young, such as free university tuition. As the shock result came in, it became conventional wisdom, with celebrities like Lily Allen tweeting “respect your youngers” in celebration and journalists writing the result was “driven by a high youth turnout”.

Respect Your Youngers — Lily (@lilyallen) June 9, 2017

The turnout has not yet been broken down by age but overall it was up to 68.7%, two points higher than 2015. But early analyses of the vote suggest that, while more young people likely voted this time compared with 2015, neither this election’s result nor higher turnout was down to them. Other factors played a role while other age groups also voted in ways pundits did not expect when they forecast a Tory landlside.

Lord Ashcroft Polls Lord Ashcroft's poll, breaking down vote by age and other demographics

Lord Ashcroft’s final poll, which interviewed 14,000 people from Wednesday to Friday last week, found people aged 35 to 44 swung to Labour - 50% voted for them while just 30% voted for the Tories. This is compared to 36% of them voting Labour and 26% backing the Tories just two years ago. Sky News’ political editor Faisal Islam said this “should terrify” the Conservatives, who have always sought to position themselves as the most credible on the economy to homeowners and parents.

This should terrify Conservatives: https://t.co/npCtRpJ9kL — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) June 12, 2017

According to @LordAshcroft poll 35-44s voted LAB 50%-CON 30%. That’s not kids, thats mortgages, car-owning, kids at school, mid-career. — rhodri_jones (@rhodri_jones) June 11, 2017

Pollsters YouGov estimated that the 30-44 age bracket saw the biggest swing from Tories to Labour, with 30% of them defecting.

@YouGov model estimates of how voters moved between parties from 2015 to 2017 by age. Conservatives lost a lot of their younger 2015 voters. pic.twitter.com/EDHfa8iEur — Benjamin Lauderdale (@benlauderdale) June 12, 2017