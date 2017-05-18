It’s now less than a month until the UK goes to the polls - and the General Election campaign has already provided a plethora of weird, wonderful and, of course, horribly awkward moments.
So far we’ve had candidates swearing at schoolchildren, awkward attempts at door knocking, car crash interviews and invitations to “smell my spaniel” - and who knows what else awaits us as the campaign unfolds?
We’ve rounded up some of the best moments so far - but which of them do you think of as the most bizarre?
Have your say below and watch the creme de la creme of awkwardness rise to the surface...