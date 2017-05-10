The country is set to go to the polls on 8 June, but there’s still time for political parties to select candidates for consideration at the General Election or for independent candidates to decide to stand.

When will I know who’s standing in my area?

The deadline for the delivery of nomination papers is 11 May.

The statement of persons nominated will then be published by 5pm on the same day, provided there are no objections. If there are any objections, then the deadline is 4pm on 12 May.