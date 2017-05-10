The country is set to go to the polls on 8 June, but there’s still time for political parties to select candidates for consideration at the General Election or for independent candidates to decide to stand.
When will I know who’s standing in my area?
The deadline for the delivery of nomination papers is 11 May.
The statement of persons nominated will then be published by 5pm on the same day, provided there are no objections. If there are any objections, then the deadline is 4pm on 12 May.
How will I be able to find out who is standing in my area?
Your local elections office will publish a list of all the candidates standing for election in your constituency.
You will be able to find this on your local council’s website.
You will also probably see posters around your area, have leaflets from different candidates delivered to your home and may even be visited by a campaign group.
Are there high-profile MPs who have said they won’t be standing at this election?
A number of well-known MPs have revealed they will not be standing for re-election in the 2017 General Election.
Some have said they have reached the end of their Parliamentary careers, while others have taken up new roles which will be taking up more of their time.
These include:
-
George Osborne (Conservative)
-
Sir Eric Pickles (Conservative)
-
Andrew Tyrie (Conservative)
-
Douglas Carswell (Ukip)
-
Alan Johnson (Labour)
-
Andy Burnham (Labour)
-
Tom Blenkinsop (Labour)
-
Gisela Stuart (Labour)