After a referendum, followed by a General Election, followed by another referendum, and now another General Election, so it’s no surprise that most Brits probably feel like voting veterans by now.
We'll be bringing you all the latest throughout the day and night
Estimated General Election declaration times are based mainly on forecasts obtained from councils.
Estimated General Election declaration times are based mainly on forecasts obtained from councils.
1 Aberavon 03:00
2 Aberconwy 03:00
3 Aberdeen North 04:00
4 Aberdeen South 04:00
5 Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine 04:00
6 Airdrie & Shotts 03:00
7 Aldershot 03:30
8 Aldridge-Brownhills 04:00
9 Altrincham & Sale West 05:00
10 Alyn & Deeside 03:00
11 Amber Valley 03:00
12 Angus 02:00
13 Antrim East 02:00
14 Antrim North 01:00
15 Antrim South 02:30
16 Arfon 02:30
17 Argyll & Bute 04:30
18 Arundel & South Downs 06:00
19 Ashfield 05:00
20 Ashford 05:00
21 Ashton Under Lyne 07:00
22 Aylesbury 05:30
23 Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock 04:00
24 Ayrshire Central 04:00
25 Ayrshire North & Arran 03:00
26 Banbury 05:00
27 Banff & Buchan 04:00
28 Barking 03:00
29 Barnsley Central 03:00
30 Barnsley East 03:00
31 Barrow & Furness 04:00
32 Basildon & Billericay 03:00
33 Basildon South & Thurrock East 03:00
34 Basingstoke 05:00
35 Bassetlaw 04:00
36 Bath 04:00
37 Batley & Spen 05:00
38 Battersea 01:00
39 Beaconsfield 05:00
40 Beckenham 04:00
41 Bedford 05:00
42 Bedfordshire Mid 05:00
43 Bedfordshire North East 06:00
44 Bedfordshire South West 06:00
45 Belfast East 02:00
46 Belfast North 03:00
47 Belfast South 03:00
48 Belfast West 03:00
49 Bermondsey & Old Southwark 04:00
50 Berwick-upon-Tweed 12:00
51 Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk 05:30
52 Bethnal Green & Bow 04:00
53 Beverley & Holderness 04:00
54 Bexhill & Battle 05:00
55 Bexleyheath & Crayford 03:00
56 Birkenhead 04:00
57 Birmingham Edgbaston 05:30
58 Birmingham Erdington 04:30
59 Birmingham Hall Green 06:00
60 Birmingham Hodge Hill 05:00
61 Birmingham Ladywood 05:00
62 Birmingham Northfield 04:00
63 Birmingham Perry Barr 06:00
64 Birmingham Selly Oak 05:00
65 Birmingham Yardley 05:00
66 Bishop Auckland 03:00
67 Blackburn 03:00
68 Blackley & Broughton 04:00
69 Blackpool North & Cleveleys 04:30
70 Blackpool South 04:30
71 Blaenau Gwent 02:00
72 Blaydon 03:30
73 Blyth Valley 12:00
74 Bognor Regis & Littlehampton 06:00
75 Bolsover 04:30
76 Bolton North East 03:00
77 Bolton South East 03:00
78 Bolton West 04:00
79 Bootle 03:00
80 Boston & Skegness 05:00
81 Bosworth 04:00
82 Bournemouth East 03:00
83 Bournemouth West 03:00
84 Bracknell 04:00
85 Bradford East 05:00
86 Bradford South 06:00
87 Bradford West 05:00
88 Braintree 05:00
89 Brecon & Radnorshire 03:00
90 Brent Central 03:00
91 Brent North 03:00
92 Brentford & Isleworth 05:00
93 Brentwood & Ongar 04:00
94 Bridgend 05:00
95 Bridgwater & Somerset West 06:00
96 Brigg & Goole 05:00
97 Brighton Kemptown 06:00
98 Brighton Pavilion 06:00
99 Bristol East 05:00
100 Bristol North West 03:00
101 Bristol South 05:00
102 Bristol West 05:00
103 Broadland 06:30
104 Bromley & Chislehurst 04:00
105 Bromsgrove 06:00
106 Broxbourne 01:30
107 Broxtowe 04:00
108 Buckingham 05:30
109 Burnley 02:30
110 Burton 03:00
111 Bury North 02:00
112 Bury South 02:00
113 Bury St Edmunds 04:30
114 Caerphilly 02:30
115 Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross 05:00
116 Calder Valley 05:00
117 Camberwell & Peckham 04:00
118 Camborne & Redruth 06:00
119 Cambridge 05:00
120 Cambridgeshire North East 06:00
121 Cambridgeshire North West 02:00
122 Cambridgeshire South 03:30
123 Cambridgeshire South East 05:30
124 Cannock Chase 04:00
125 Canterbury 03:00
126 Cardiff Central 04:00
127 Cardiff North 04:00
128 Cardiff South & Penarth 04:00
129 Cardiff West 04:00
130 Carlisle 03:00
131 Carmarthen East & Dinefwr 02:00
132 Carmarthen West & Pembrokeshire South 04:00
133 Carshalton & Wallington 04:00
134 Castle Point 02:30
135 Ceredigion 02:00
136 Charnwood 05:00
137 Chatham & Aylesford 06:00
138 Cheadle 05:00
139 Chelmsford 04:00
140 Chelsea & Fulham 04:00
141 Cheltenham 04:00
142 Chesham & Amersham 04:00
143 Chester, City of 05:00
144 Chesterfield 04:00
145 Chichester 05:00
146 Chingford & Woodford Green 04:00
147 Chippenham 07:00
148 Chipping Barnet 04:30
149 Chorley 03:00
150 Christchurch 03:00
151 Cities of London & Westminster 03:30
152 Clacton 03:30
153 Cleethorpes 03:00
154 Clwyd South 02:00
155 Clwyd West 03:00
156 Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill 03:00
157 Colchester 04:00
158 Colne Valley 05:00
159 Congleton 07:00
160 Copeland 04:00
161 Corby 04:30
162 Cornwall North 06:30
163 Cornwall South East 09:00
164 Cotswolds, The 07:00
165 Coventry North East 03:00
166 Coventry North West 03:00
167 Coventry South 03:00
168 Crawley 03:00
169 Crewe & Nantwich 07:00
170 Croydon Central 04:00
171 Croydon North 04:00
172 Croydon South 04:00
173 Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East 04:00
174 Cynon Valley 03:00
175 Dagenham & Rainham 03:00
176 Darlington 01:30
177 Dartford 05:00
178 Daventry 05:00
179 Delyn 03:00
180 Denton & Reddish 06:30
181 Derby North 06:00
182 Derby South 03:00
183 Derbyshire Dales 05:00
184 Derbyshire Mid 04:00
185 Derbyshire North East 06:00
186 Derbyshire South 03:00
187 Devizes 06:30
188 Devon Central 07:30
189 Devon East 06:00
190 Devon North 05:00
191 Devon South West 06:00
192 Devon West & Torridge 08:00
193 Dewsbury 05:00
194 Don Valley 04:00
195 Doncaster Central 05:00
196 Doncaster North 05:00
197 Dorset Mid & Poole North 06:00
198 Dorset North 06:00
199 Dorset South 05:00
200 Dorset West 05:00
201 Dover 03:30
202 Down North 02:00
203 Down South 05:00
204 Dudley North 04:00
205 Dudley South 04:00
206 Dulwich & West Norwood 03:30
207 Dumfries & Galloway 03:30
208 Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale 03:30
209 Dunbartonshire East 03:00
210 Dunbartonshire West 03:00
211 Dundee East 02:30
212 Dundee West 02:30
213 Dunfermline & Fife West 03:00
214 Durham, City of 03:30
215 Durham North 03:30
216 Durham North West 03:30
217 Dwyfor Meirionnydd 03:00
218 Ealing Central & Acton 03:00
219 Ealing North 03:00
220 Ealing Southall 03:00
221 Easington 03:00
222 East Ham 04:00
223 East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow 02:00
224 East Lothian 03:00
225 Eastbourne 04:30
226 Eastleigh 03:00
227 Eddisbury 04:30
228 Edinburgh East 04:00
229 Edinburgh North & Leith 04:00
230 Edinburgh South 04:00
231 Edinburgh South West 04:00
232 Edinburgh West 04:00
233 Edmonton 03:30
234 Ellesmere Port & Neston 05:00
235 Elmet & Rothwell 05:30
236 Eltham 04:00
237 Enfield North 03:30
238 Enfield Southgate 03:00
239 Epping Forest 02:00
240 Epsom & Ewell 05:00
241 Erewash 03:00
242 Erith & Thamesmead 04:00
243 Esher & Walton 04:00
244 Exeter 03:00
245 Falkirk 02:00
246 Fareham 02:00
247 Faversham & Kent Mid 05:00
248 Feltham & Heston 04:00
249 Fermanagh & South Tyrone 05:00
250 Fife North East 02:00
251 Filton & Bradley Stoke 04:30
252 Finchley & Golders Green 05:00
253 Folkestone & Hythe 04:00
254 Forest of Dean 06:00
255 Foyle 01:00
256 Fylde 04:00
257 Gainsborough 06:00
258 Garston & Halewood 04:00
259 Gateshead 04:00
260 Gedling 04:00
261 Gillingham & Rainham 06:00
262 Glasgow Central 03:00
263 Glasgow East 03:00
264 Glasgow North 03:00
265 Glasgow North East 03:00
266 Glasgow North West 03:00
267 Glasgow South 03:00
268 Glasgow South West 03:00
269 Glenrothes 02:00
270 Gloucester 04:00
271 Gordon 04:00
272 Gosport 03:00
273 Gower 04:00
274 Grantham & Stamford 05:00
275 Gravesham 05:30
276 Great Grimsby 03:30
277 Great Yarmouth 05:30
278 Greenwich & Woolwich 04:00
279 Guildford 05:00
280 Hackney North & Stoke Newington 04:00
281 Hackney South & Shoreditch 06:00
282 Halesowen & Rowley Regis 04:00
283 Halifax 05:00
284 Haltemprice & Howden 04:00
285 Halton 02:00
286 Hammersmith 03:00
287 Hampshire East 04:30
288 Hampshire North East 05:00
289 Hampshire North West 04:00
290 Hampstead & Kilburn 03:00
291 Harborough 07:00
292 Harlow 03:30
293 Harrogate & Knaresborough 03:00
294 Harrow East 05:00
295 Harrow West 05:00
296 Hartlepool 02:30
297 Harwich & Essex North 04:00
298 Hastings & Rye 02:00
299 Havant 03:00
300 Hayes & Harlington 04:00
301 Hazel Grove 05:00
302 Hemel Hempstead 05:30
303 Hemsworth 05:00
304 Hendon 04:00
305 Henley 06:00
306 Hereford & Herefordshire South 05:00
307 Herefordshire North 04:00
308 Hertford & Stortford 04:00
309 Hertfordshire North East 03:00
310 Hertfordshire South West 04:00
311 Hertsmere 04:00
312 Hexham 05:00
313 Heywood & Middleton 03:30
314 High Peak 04:00
315 Hitchin & Harpenden 05:00
316 Holborn & St Pancras 03:00
317 Hornchurch & Upminster 04:00
318 Hornsey & Wood Green 03:00
319 Horsham 05:30
320 Houghton & Sunderland South 23:00
321 Hove 05:30
322 Huddersfield 07:00
323 Hull East 03:00
324 Hull North 03:00
325 Hull West & Hessle 03:00
326 Huntingdon 03:00
327 Hyndburn 03:00
328 Ilford North 03:30
329 Ilford South 03:30
330 Inverclyde 02:30
331 Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey 05:00
332 Ipswich 04:00
333 Isle of Wight 03:00
334 Islington North 02:30
335 Islington South & Finsbury 02:30
336 Islwyn 03:00
337 Jarrow 03:00
338 Keighley 06:00
339 Kenilworth & Southam 02:00
340 Kensington 04:00
341 Kettering 00:30
342 Kilmarnock & Loudoun 02:00
343 Kingston & Surbiton 05:00
344 Kingswood 05:00
345 Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath 02:00
346 Knowsley 03:00
347 Lagan Valley 01:30
348 Lanark & Hamilton East 03:00
349 Lancashire West 04:00
350 Lancaster & Fleetwood 06:00
351 Leeds Central 04:30
352 Leeds East 04:30
353 Leeds North East 05:30
354 Leeds North West 05:30
355 Leeds West 05:00
356 Leicester East 07:00
357 Leicester South 06:00
358 Leicester West 07:00
359 Leicestershire North West 04:00
360 Leicestershire South 06:00
361 Leigh 02:30
362 Lewes 05:00
363 Lewisham Deptford 04:30
364 Lewisham East 04:00
365 Lewisham West & Penge 04:00
366 Leyton & Wanstead 04:00
367 Lichfield 04:00
368 Lincoln 03:30
369 Linlithgow & Falkirk East 03:30
370 Liverpool Riverside 04:00
371 Liverpool Walton 05:00
372 Liverpool Wavertree 04:00
373 Liverpool West Derby 04:00
374 Livingston 03:30
375 Llanelli 02:00
376 Londonderry East 04:00
377 Loughborough 05:00
378 Louth & Horncastle 05:00
379 Ludlow 02:30
380 Luton North 07:00
381 Luton South 07:00
382 Macclesfield 07:00
383 Maidenhead 04:30
384 Maidstone & The Weald 05:00
385 Makerfield 03:00
386 Maldon 03:30
387 Manchester Central 05:00
388 Manchester Gorton 05:00
389 Manchester Withington 05:00
390 Mansfield 03:30
391 Meon Valley 07:00
392 Meriden 04:00
393 Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney 03:00
394 Middlesbrough 03:00
395 Middlesbrough South & Cleveland East 05:00
396 Midlothian 03:00
397 Milton Keynes North 07:00
398 Milton Keynes South 06:30
399 Mitcham & Morden 02:30
400 Mole Valley 04:30
401 Monmouth 04:00
402 Montgomeryshire 02:30
403 Moray 03:00
404 Morecambe & Lunesdale 06:00
405 Morley & Outwood 07:00
406 Motherwell & Wishaw 02:30
407 Na h-Eileanan an Iar 02:00
408 Neath 03:00
409 New Forest East 05:00
410 New Forest West 05:00
411 Newark 05:00
412 Newbury 03:30
413 Newcastle-under-Lyme 04:00
414 Newcastle upon Tyne Central 01:00
415 Newcastle upon Tyne East 01:00
416 Newcastle upon Tyne North 02:00
417 Newport East 03:00
418 Newport West 03:00
419 Newry & Armagh 04:30
420 Newton Abbot 04:30
421 Norfolk Mid 04:00
422 Norfolk North 05:00
423 Norfolk North West 06:00
424 Norfolk South 04:00
425 Norfolk South West 06:00
426 Normanton, Pontefract & Castleford 05:00
427 Northampton North 03:00
428 Northampton South 03:00
429 Northamptonshire South 05:00
430 Norwich North 05:30
431 Norwich South 04:00
432 Nottingham East 05:00
433 Nottingham North 05:00
434 Nottingham South 05:00
435 Nuneaton 01:00
436 Ochil & Perthshire South 03:00
437 Ogmore 04:00
438 Old Bexley & Sidcup 04:00
439 Oldham East & Saddleworth 06:00
440 Oldham West & Royton 05:00
441 Orkney & Shetland 05:00
442 Orpington 04:00
443 Oxford East 02:00
444 Oxford West & Abingdon 06:00
445 Paisley & Renfrewshire North 03:00
446 Paisley & Renfrewshire South 02:30
447 Pendle 04:00
448 Penistone & Stocksbridge 05:00
449 Penrith & The Border 03:30
450 Perth & Perthshire North 03:00
451 Peterborough 02:00
452 Plymouth Moor View 04:00
453 Plymouth Sutton & Devonport 04:00
454 Pontypridd 04:00
455 Poole 05:00
456 Poplar & Limehouse 04:00
457 Portsmouth North 06:00
458 Portsmouth South 06:00
459 Preseli Pembrokeshire 04:00
460 Preston 03:30
461 Pudsey 05:00
462 Putney 01:00
463 Rayleigh & Wickford 04:00
464 Reading East 06:00
465 Reading West 06:00
466 Redcar 03:30
467 Redditch 04:30
468 Reigate 03:30
469 Renfrewshire East 03:00
470 Rhondda 03:00
471 Ribble Valley 02:00
472 Richmond (Yorks) 05:00
473 Richmond Park 04:00
474 Rochdale 03:30
475 Rochester & Strood 06:00
476 Rochford & Southend East 03:00
477 Romford 04:00
478 Romsey & Southampton North 04:30
479 Ross, Skye & Lochaber 05:00
480 Rossendale & Darwen 04:00
481 Rother Valley 03:00
482 Rotherham 03:00
483 Rugby 05:00
484 Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner 04:00
485 Runnymede & Weybridge 04:00
486 Rushcliffe 05:00
487 Rutherglen & Hamilton West 02:00
488 Rutland & Melton 05:00
489 Saffron Walden 04:00
490 St Albans 05:00
491 St Austell & Newquay 06:30
492 St Helens North 04:00
493 St Helens South & Whiston 04:00
494 St Ives 07:00
495 Salford & Eccles 05:00
496 Salisbury 04:00
497 Scarborough & Whitby 04:30
498 Scunthorpe 04:00
499 Sedgefield 03:30
500 Sefton Central 05:00
501 Selby & Ainsty 04:30
502 Sevenoaks 04:00
503 Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough 04:30
504 Sheffield Central 04:30
505 Sheffield Hallam 04:30
506 Sheffield Heeley 04:30
507 Sheffield South East 04:30
508 Sherwood 05:00
509 Shipley 05:30
510 Shrewsbury & Atcham 03:30
511 Shropshire North 04:00
512 Sittingbourne & Sheppey 05:30
513 Skipton & Ripon 04:00
514 Sleaford & North Hykeham 05:00
515 Slough 03:30
516 Solihull 04:00
517 Somerset North 04:30
518 Somerset North East 05:00
519 Somerton & Frome 03:00
520 South Holland & The Deepings 04:30
521 South Ribble 04:30
522 South Shields 02:30
523 Southampton Itchen 05:30
524 Southampton Test 05:30
525 Southend West 03:00
526 Southport 04:00
527 Spelthorne 05:00
528 Stafford 03:00
529 Staffordshire Moorlands 04:30
530 Staffordshire South 04:00
531 Stalybridge & Hyde 06:30
532 Stevenage 04:00
533 Stirling 02:30
534 Stockport 05:00
535 Stockton North 03:00
536 Stockton South 03:30
537 Stoke-on-Trent Central 04:00
538 Stoke-on-Trent North 04:00
539 Stoke-on-Trent South 04:00
540 Stone 03:00
541 Stourbridge 05:00
542 Strangford 02:00
543 Stratford-on-Avon 04:00
544 Streatham 03:00
545 Stretford & Urmston 05:00
546 Stroud 04:00
547 Suffolk Central & Ipswich North 04:30
548 Suffolk Coastal 04:30
549 Suffolk South 05:00
550 Suffolk West 04:00
551 Sunderland Central 23:30
552 Surrey East 02:00
553 Surrey Heath 04:30
554 Surrey South West 04:30
555 Sussex Mid 05:00
556 Sutton & Cheam 04:00
557 Sutton Coldfield 04:00
558 Swansea East 03:00
559 Swansea West 03:00
560 Swindon North 00:30
561 Swindon South 01:30
562 Tamworth 01:30
563 Tatton 06:00
564 Taunton Deane 02:30
565 Telford 03:00
566 Tewkesbury 06:00
567 Thanet North 07:00
568 Thanet South 07:00
569 Thirsk & Malton 04:30
570 Thornbury & Yate 03:30
571 Thurrock 02:00
572 Tiverton & Honiton 06:00
573 Tonbridge & Malling 04:00
574 Tooting 01:30
575 Torbay 03:00
576 Torfaen 02:30
577 Totnes 02:30
578 Tottenham 04:00
579 Truro & Falmouth 06:00
580 Tunbridge Wells 03:30
581 Twickenham 04:00
582 Tynemouth 04:30
583 Tyneside North 04:30
584 Tyrone West 01:30
585 Ulster Mid 03:30
586 Upper Bann 02:00
587 Uxbridge & Ruislip South 04:00
588 Vale of Clwyd 02:30
589 Vale of Glamorgan 04:00
590 Vauxhall 03:30
591 Wakefield 05:00
592 Wallasey 03:30
593 Walsall North 04:00
594 Walsall South 04:00
595 Walthamstow 04:00
596 Wansbeck 12:00
597 Wantage 06:00
598 Warley 03:30
599 Warrington North 05:00
600 Warrington South 05:30
601 Warwick & Leamington 03:00
602 Warwickshire North 02:30
603 Washington & Sunderland West 00:01
604 Watford 03:00
605 Waveney 06:30
606 Wealden 04:00
607 Weaver Vale 04:30
608 Wellingborough 03:00
609 Wells 05:00
610 Welwyn Hatfield 03:30
611 Wentworth & Dearne 03:00
612 West Bromwich East 03:30
613 West Bromwich West 03:30
614 West Ham 04:00
615 Westminster North 03:30
616 Westmorland & Lonsdale 03:00
617 Weston-Super-Mare 04:00
618 Wigan 03:30
619 Wiltshire North 06:30
620 Wiltshire South West 04:00
621 Wimbledon 02:30
622 Winchester 05:30
623 Windsor 04:30
624 Wirral South 04:00
625 Wirral West 05:00
626 Witham 04:00
627 Witney 04:30
628 Woking 04:00
629 Wokingham 05:00
630 Wolverhampton North East 04:30
631 Wolverhampton South East 04:30
632 Wolverhampton South West 04:30
633 Worcester 03:00
634 Worcestershire Mid 04:00
635 Worcestershire West 04:00
636 Workington 03:30
637 Worsley & Eccles South 05:00
638 Worthing East & Shoreham 06:00
639 Worthing West 06:00
640 Wrekin, The 03:30
641 Wrexham 01:30
642 Wycombe 03:30
643 Wyre & Preston North 03:30
644 Wyre Forest 05:00
645 Wythenshawe & Sale East 04:00
646 Yeovil 04:00
647 Ynys Mon 02:30
648 York Central 06:00
649 York Outer 06:00
650 Yorkshire East 05:00