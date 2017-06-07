We’ve had a referendum, followed by a General Election, followed by another referendum, and now it’s time for another General Election, so it’s no surprise that most Brits probably feel like voting veterans by now.
Estimated General Election declaration times are based mainly on forecasts obtained from councils.
320 Houghton & Sunderland South 23:00
551 Sunderland Central 23:30
603 Washington & Sunderland West 00:01
341 Kettering 00:30
560 Swindon North 00:30
14 Antrim North 01:00
38 Battersea 01:00
255 Foyle 01:00
414 Newcastle upon Tyne Central 01:00
415 Newcastle upon Tyne East 01:00
435 Nuneaton 01:00
462 Putney 01:00
106 Broxbourne 01:30
176 Darlington 01:30
347 Lagan Valley 01:30
561 Swindon South 01:30
562 Tamworth 01:30
574 Tooting 01:30
584 Tyrone West 01:30
641 Wrexham 01:30
12 Angus 02:00
13 Antrim East 02:00
45 Belfast East 02:00
71 Blaenau Gwent 02:00
111 Bury North 02:00
112 Bury South 02:00
121 Cambridgeshire North West 02:00
131 Carmarthen East & Dinefwr 02:00
135 Ceredigion 02:00
154 Clwyd South 02:00
202 Down North 02:00
223 East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow 02:00
239 Epping Forest 02:00
245 Falkirk 02:00
246 Fareham 02:00
250 Fife North East 02:00
269 Glenrothes 02:00
285 Halton 02:00
298 Hastings & Rye 02:00
339 Kenilworth & Southam 02:00
342 Kilmarnock & Loudoun 02:00
345 Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath 02:00
375 Llanelli 02:00
407 Na h-Eileanan an Iar 02:00
416 Newcastle upon Tyne North 02:00
443 Oxford East 02:00
451 Peterborough 02:00
471 Ribble Valley 02:00
487 Rutherglen & Hamilton West 02:00
542 Strangford 02:00
552 Surrey East 02:00
571 Thurrock 02:00
586 Upper Bann 02:00
15 Antrim South 02:30
16 Arfon 02:30
109 Burnley 02:30
114 Caerphilly 02:30
134 Castle Point 02:30
211 Dundee East 02:30
212 Dundee West 02:30
296 Hartlepool 02:30
330 Inverclyde 02:30
334 Islington North 02:30
335 Islington South & Finsbury 02:30
361 Leigh 02:30
379 Ludlow 02:30
399 Mitcham & Morden 02:30
402 Montgomeryshire 02:30
406 Motherwell & Wishaw 02:30
446 Paisley & Renfrewshire South 02:30
522 South Shields 02:30
533 Stirling 02:30
564 Taunton Deane 02:30
576 Torfaen 02:30
577 Totnes 02:30
588 Vale of Clwyd 02:30
602 Warwickshire North 02:30
621 Wimbledon 02:30
647 Ynys Mon 02:30
1 Aberavon 03:00
2 Aberconwy 03:00
6 Airdrie & Shotts 03:00
10 Alyn & Deeside 03:00
11 Amber Valley 03:00
25 Ayrshire North & Arran 03:00
28 Barking 03:00
29 Barnsley Central 03:00
30 Barnsley East 03:00
32 Basildon & Billericay 03:00
33 Basildon South & Thurrock East 03:00
46 Belfast North 03:00
47 Belfast South 03:00
48 Belfast West 03:00
55 Bexleyheath & Crayford 03:00
66 Bishop Auckland 03:00
67 Blackburn 03:00
76 Bolton North East 03:00
77 Bolton South East 03:00
79 Bootle 03:00
82 Bournemouth East 03:00
83 Bournemouth West 03:00
89 Brecon & Radnorshire 03:00
90 Brent Central 03:00
91 Brent North 03:00
100 Bristol North West 03:00
110 Burton 03:00
125 Canterbury 03:00
130 Carlisle 03:00
149 Chorley 03:00
150 Christchurch 03:00
153 Cleethorpes 03:00
155 Clwyd West 03:00
156 Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill 03:00
165 Coventry North East 03:00
166 Coventry North West 03:00
167 Coventry South 03:00
168 Crawley 03:00
174 Cynon Valley 03:00
175 Dagenham & Rainham 03:00
179 Delyn 03:00
182 Derby South 03:00
186 Derbyshire South 03:00
209 Dunbartonshire East 03:00
210 Dunbartonshire West 03:00
213 Dunfermline & Fife West 03:00
217 Dwyfor Meirionnydd 03:00
218 Ealing Central & Acton 03:00
219 Ealing North 03:00
220 Ealing Southall 03:00
221 Easington 03:00
224 East Lothian 03:00
226 Eastleigh 03:00
238 Enfield Southgate 03:00
241 Erewash 03:00
244 Exeter 03:00
262 Glasgow Central 03:00
263 Glasgow East 03:00
264 Glasgow North 03:00
265 Glasgow North East 03:00
266 Glasgow North West 03:00
267 Glasgow South 03:00
268 Glasgow South West 03:00
272 Gosport 03:00
286 Hammersmith 03:00
290 Hampstead & Kilburn 03:00
293 Harrogate & Knaresborough 03:00
299 Havant 03:00
309 Hertfordshire North East 03:00
316 Holborn & St Pancras 03:00
318 Hornsey & Wood Green 03:00
323 Hull East 03:00
324 Hull North 03:00
325 Hull West & Hessle 03:00
326 Huntingdon 03:00
327 Hyndburn 03:00
333 Isle of Wight 03:00
336 Islwyn 03:00
337 Jarrow 03:00
346 Knowsley 03:00
348 Lanark & Hamilton East 03:00
385 Makerfield 03:00
393 Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney 03:00
394 Middlesbrough 03:00
396 Midlothian 03:00
403 Moray 03:00
408 Neath 03:00
417 Newport East 03:00
418 Newport West 03:00
427 Northampton North 03:00
428 Northampton South 03:00
436 Ochil & Perthshire South 03:00
445 Paisley & Renfrewshire North 03:00
450 Perth & Perthshire North 03:00
469 Renfrewshire East 03:00
470 Rhondda 03:00
476 Rochford & Southend East 03:00
481 Rother Valley 03:00
482 Rotherham 03:00
519 Somerton & Frome 03:00
525 Southend West 03:00
528 Stafford 03:00
535 Stockton North 03:00
540 Stone 03:00
544 Streatham 03:00
558 Swansea East 03:00
559 Swansea West 03:00
565 Telford 03:00
575 Torbay 03:00
601 Warwick & Leamington 03:00
604 Watford 03:00
608 Wellingborough 03:00
611 Wentworth & Dearne 03:00
616 Westmorland & Lonsdale 03:00
633 Worcester 03:00
7 Aldershot 03:30
72 Blaydon 03:30
122 Cambridgeshire South 03:30
151 Cities of London & Westminster 03:30
152 Clacton 03:30
201 Dover 03:30
206 Dulwich & West Norwood 03:30
207 Dumfries & Galloway 03:30
208 Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale 03:30
214 Durham, City of 03:30
215 Durham North 03:30
216 Durham North West 03:30
233 Edmonton 03:30
237 Enfield North 03:30
276 Great Grimsby 03:30
292 Harlow 03:30
313 Heywood & Middleton 03:30
328 Ilford North 03:30
329 Ilford South 03:30
368 Lincoln 03:30
369 Linlithgow & Falkirk East 03:30
374 Livingston 03:30
386 Maldon 03:30
390 Mansfield 03:30
412 Newbury 03:30
449 Penrith & The Border 03:30
460 Preston 03:30
466 Redcar 03:30
468 Reigate 03:30
474 Rochdale 03:30
499 Sedgefield 03:30
510 Shrewsbury & Atcham 03:30
515 Slough 03:30
536 Stockton South 03:30
570 Thornbury & Yate 03:30
580 Tunbridge Wells 03:30
585 Ulster Mid 03:30
590 Vauxhall 03:30
592 Wallasey 03:30
598 Warley 03:30
610 Welwyn Hatfield 03:30
612 West Bromwich East 03:30
613 West Bromwich West 03:30
615 Westminster North 03:30
618 Wigan 03:30
636 Workington 03:30
640 Wrekin, The 03:30
642 Wycombe 03:30
643 Wyre & Preston North 03:30
3 Aberdeen North 04:00
4 Aberdeen South 04:00
5 Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine 04:00
8 Aldridge-Brownhills 04:00
23 Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock 04:00
24 Ayrshire Central 04:00
27 Banff & Buchan 04:00
31 Barrow & Furness 04:00
35 Bassetlaw 04:00
36 Bath 04:00
40 Beckenham 04:00
49 Bermondsey & Old Southwark 04:00
52 Bethnal Green & Bow 04:00
53 Beverley & Holderness 04:00
56 Birkenhead 04:00
62 Birmingham Northfield 04:00
68 Blackley & Broughton 04:00
78 Bolton West 04:00
81 Bosworth 04:00
84 Bracknell 04:00
93 Brentwood & Ongar 04:00
104 Bromley & Chislehurst 04:00
107 Broxtowe 04:00
117 Camberwell & Peckham 04:00
124 Cannock Chase 04:00
126 Cardiff Central 04:00
127 Cardiff North 04:00
128 Cardiff South & Penarth 04:00
129 Cardiff West 04:00
132 Carmarthen West & Pembrokeshire South 04:00
133 Carshalton & Wallington 04:00
139 Chelmsford 04:00
140 Chelsea & Fulham 04:00
141 Cheltenham 04:00
142 Chesham & Amersham 04:00
144 Chesterfield 04:00
146 Chingford & Woodford Green 04:00
157 Colchester 04:00
160 Copeland 04:00
170 Croydon Central 04:00
171 Croydon North 04:00
172 Croydon South 04:00
173 Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East 04:00
184 Derbyshire Mid 04:00
194 Don Valley 04:00
204 Dudley North 04:00
205 Dudley South 04:00
222 East Ham 04:00
228 Edinburgh East 04:00
229 Edinburgh North & Leith 04:00
230 Edinburgh South 04:00
231 Edinburgh South West 04:00
232 Edinburgh West 04:00
236 Eltham 04:00
242 Erith & Thamesmead 04:00
243 Esher & Walton 04:00
248 Feltham & Heston 04:00
253 Folkestone & Hythe 04:00
256 Fylde 04:00
258 Garston & Halewood 04:00
259 Gateshead 04:00
260 Gedling 04:00
270 Gloucester 04:00
271 Gordon 04:00
273 Gower 04:00
278 Greenwich & Woolwich 04:00
280 Hackney North & Stoke Newington 04:00
282 Halesowen & Rowley Regis 04:00
284 Haltemprice & Howden 04:00
289 Hampshire North West 04:00
297 Harwich & Essex North 04:00
300 Hayes & Harlington 04:00
304 Hendon 04:00
307 Herefordshire North 04:00
308 Hertford & Stortford 04:00
310 Hertfordshire South West 04:00
311 Hertsmere 04:00
314 High Peak 04:00
317 Hornchurch & Upminster 04:00
332 Ipswich 04:00
340 Kensington 04:00
349 Lancashire West 04:00
359 Leicestershire North West 04:00
364 Lewisham East 04:00
365 Lewisham West & Penge 04:00
366 Leyton & Wanstead 04:00
367 Lichfield 04:00
370 Liverpool Riverside 04:00
372 Liverpool Wavertree 04:00
373 Liverpool West Derby 04:00
376 Londonderry East 04:00
392 Meriden 04:00
401 Monmouth 04:00
413 Newcastle-under-Lyme 04:00
421 Norfolk Mid 04:00
424 Norfolk South 04:00
431 Norwich South 04:00
437 Ogmore 04:00
438 Old Bexley & Sidcup 04:00
442 Orpington 04:00
447 Pendle 04:00
452 Plymouth Moor View 04:00
453 Plymouth Sutton & Devonport 04:00
454 Pontypridd 04:00
456 Poplar & Limehouse 04:00
459 Preseli Pembrokeshire 04:00
463 Rayleigh & Wickford 04:00
473 Richmond Park 04:00
477 Romford 04:00
480 Rossendale & Darwen 04:00
484 Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner 04:00
485 Runnymede & Weybridge 04:00
489 Saffron Walden 04:00
492 St Helens North 04:00
493 St Helens South & Whiston 04:00
496 Salisbury 04:00
498 Scunthorpe 04:00
502 Sevenoaks 04:00
511 Shropshire North 04:00
513 Skipton & Ripon 04:00
516 Solihull 04:00
526 Southport 04:00
530 Staffordshire South 04:00
532 Stevenage 04:00
537 Stoke-on-Trent Central 04:00
538 Stoke-on-Trent North 04:00
539 Stoke-on-Trent South 04:00
543 Stratford-on-Avon 04:00
546 Stroud 04:00
550 Suffolk West 04:00
556 Sutton & Cheam 04:00
557 Sutton Coldfield 04:00
573 Tonbridge & Malling 04:00
578 Tottenham 04:00
581 Twickenham 04:00
587 Uxbridge & Ruislip South 04:00
589 Vale of Glamorgan 04:00
593 Walsall North 04:00
594 Walsall South 04:00
595 Walthamstow 04:00
606 Wealden 04:00
614 West Ham 04:00
617 Weston-Super-Mare 04:00
620 Wiltshire South West 04:00
624 Wirral South 04:00
626 Witham 04:00
628 Woking 04:00
634 Worcestershire Mid 04:00
635 Worcestershire West 04:00
645 Wythenshawe & Sale East 04:00
646 Yeovil 04:00
17 Argyll & Bute 04:30
58 Birmingham Erdington 04:30
69 Blackpool North & Cleveleys 04:30
70 Blackpool South 04:30
75 Bolsover 04:30
113 Bury St Edmunds 04:30
148 Chipping Barnet 04:30
161 Corby 04:30
225 Eastbourne 04:30
227 Eddisbury 04:30
251 Filton & Bradley Stoke 04:30
287 Hampshire East 04:30
351 Leeds Central 04:30
352 Leeds East 04:30
363 Lewisham Deptford 04:30
383 Maidenhead 04:30
400 Mole Valley 04:30
419 Newry & Armagh 04:30
420 Newton Abbot 04:30
467 Redditch 04:30
478 Romsey & Southampton North 04:30
497 Scarborough & Whitby 04:30
501 Selby & Ainsty 04:30
503 Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough 04:30
504 Sheffield Central 04:30
505 Sheffield Hallam 04:30
506 Sheffield Heeley 04:30
507 Sheffield South East 04:30
517 Somerset North 04:30
520 South Holland & The Deepings 04:30
521 South Ribble 04:30
529 Staffordshire Moorlands 04:30
547 Suffolk Central & Ipswich North 04:30
548 Suffolk Coastal 04:30
553 Surrey Heath 04:30
554 Surrey South West 04:30
569 Thirsk & Malton 04:30
582 Tynemouth 04:30
583 Tyneside North 04:30
607 Weaver Vale 04:30
623 Windsor 04:30
627 Witney 04:30
630 Wolverhampton North East 04:30
631 Wolverhampton South East 04:30
632 Wolverhampton South West 04:30
9 Altrincham & Sale West 05:00
19 Ashfield 05:00
20 Ashford 05:00
26 Banbury 05:00
34 Basingstoke 05:00
37 Batley & Spen 05:00
39 Beaconsfield 05:00
41 Bedford 05:00
42 Bedfordshire Mid 05:00
54 Bexhill & Battle 05:00
60 Birmingham Hodge Hill 05:00
61 Birmingham Ladywood 05:00
64 Birmingham Selly Oak 05:00
65 Birmingham Yardley 05:00
80 Boston & Skegness 05:00
85 Bradford East 05:00
87 Bradford West 05:00
88 Braintree 05:00
92 Brentford & Isleworth 05:00
94 Bridgend 05:00
96 Brigg & Goole 05:00
99 Bristol East 05:00
101 Bristol South 05:00
102 Bristol West 05:00
115 Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross 05:00
116 Calder Valley 05:00
119 Cambridge 05:00
136 Charnwood 05:00
138 Cheadle 05:00
143 Chester, City of 05:00
145 Chichester 05:00
158 Colne Valley 05:00
177 Dartford 05:00
178 Daventry 05:00
183 Derbyshire Dales 05:00
190 Devon North 05:00
193 Dewsbury 05:00
195 Doncaster Central 05:00
196 Doncaster North 05:00
199 Dorset South 05:00
200 Dorset West 05:00
203 Down South 05:00
234 Ellesmere Port & Neston 05:00
240 Epsom & Ewell 05:00
247 Faversham & Kent Mid 05:00
249 Fermanagh & South Tyrone 05:00
252 Finchley & Golders Green 05:00
274 Grantham & Stamford 05:00
279 Guildford 05:00
283 Halifax 05:00
288 Hampshire North East 05:00
294 Harrow East 05:00
295 Harrow West 05:00
301 Hazel Grove 05:00
303 Hemsworth 05:00
306 Hereford & Herefordshire South 05:00
312 Hexham 05:00
315 Hitchin & Harpenden 05:00
331 Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey 05:00
343 Kingston & Surbiton 05:00
344 Kingswood 05:00
355 Leeds West 05:00
362 Lewes 05:00
371 Liverpool Walton 05:00
377 Loughborough 05:00
378 Louth & Horncastle 05:00
384 Maidstone & The Weald 05:00
387 Manchester Central 05:00
388 Manchester Gorton 05:00
389 Manchester Withington 05:00
395 Middlesbrough South & Cleveland East 05:00
409 New Forest East 05:00
410 New Forest West 05:00
411 Newark 05:00
422 Norfolk North 05:00
426 Normanton, Pontefract & Castleford 05:00
429 Northamptonshire South 05:00
432 Nottingham East 05:00
433 Nottingham North 05:00
434 Nottingham South 05:00
440 Oldham West & Royton 05:00
441 Orkney & Shetland 05:00
448 Penistone & Stocksbridge 05:00
455 Poole 05:00
461 Pudsey 05:00
472 Richmond (Yorks) 05:00
479 Ross, Skye & Lochaber 05:00
483 Rugby 05:00
486 Rushcliffe 05:00
488 Rutland & Melton 05:00
490 St Albans 05:00
495 Salford & Eccles 05:00
500 Sefton Central 05:00
508 Sherwood 05:00
514 Sleaford & North Hykeham 05:00
518 Somerset North East 05:00
527 Spelthorne 05:00
534 Stockport 05:00
541 Stourbridge 05:00
545 Stretford & Urmston 05:00
549 Suffolk South 05:00
555 Sussex Mid 05:00
591 Wakefield 05:00
599 Warrington North 05:00
609 Wells 05:00
625 Wirral West 05:00
629 Wokingham 05:00
637 Worsley & Eccles South 05:00
644 Wyre Forest 05:00
650 Yorkshire East 05:00
22 Aylesbury 05:30
51 Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk 05:30
57 Birmingham Edgbaston 05:30
108 Buckingham 05:30
123 Cambridgeshire South East 05:30
235 Elmet & Rothwell 05:30
275 Gravesham 05:30
277 Great Yarmouth 05:30
302 Hemel Hempstead 05:30
319 Horsham 05:30
321 Hove 05:30
353 Leeds North East 05:30
354 Leeds North West 05:30
430 Norwich North 05:30
509 Shipley 05:30
512 Sittingbourne & Sheppey 05:30
523 Southampton Itchen 05:30
524 Southampton Test 05:30
600 Warrington South 05:30
622 Winchester 05:30
18 Arundel & South Downs 06:00
43 Bedfordshire North East 06:00
44 Bedfordshire South West 06:00
59 Birmingham Hall Green 06:00
63 Birmingham Perry Barr 06:00
74 Bognor Regis & Littlehampton 06:00
86 Bradford South 06:00
95 Bridgwater & Somerset West 06:00
97 Brighton Kemptown 06:00
98 Brighton Pavilion 06:00
105 Bromsgrove 06:00
118 Camborne & Redruth 06:00
120 Cambridgeshire North East 06:00
137 Chatham & Aylesford 06:00
181 Derby North 06:00
185 Derbyshire North East 06:00
189 Devon East 06:00
191 Devon South West 06:00
197 Dorset Mid & Poole North 06:00
198 Dorset North 06:00
254 Forest of Dean 06:00
257 Gainsborough 06:00
261 Gillingham & Rainham 06:00
281 Hackney South & Shoreditch 06:00
305 Henley 06:00
338 Keighley 06:00
350 Lancaster & Fleetwood 06:00
357 Leicester South 06:00
360 Leicestershire South 06:00
404 Morecambe & Lunesdale 06:00
423 Norfolk North West 06:00
425 Norfolk South West 06:00
439 Oldham East & Saddleworth 06:00
444 Oxford West & Abingdon 06:00
457 Portsmouth North 06:00
458 Portsmouth South 06:00
464 Reading East 06:00
465 Reading West 06:00
475 Rochester & Strood 06:00
563 Tatton 06:00
566 Tewkesbury 06:00
572 Tiverton & Honiton 06:00
579 Truro & Falmouth 06:00
597 Wantage 06:00
638 Worthing East & Shoreham 06:00
639 Worthing West 06:00
648 York Central 06:00
649 York Outer 06:00
103 Broadland 06:30
162 Cornwall North 06:30
180 Denton & Reddish 06:30
187 Devizes 06:30
398 Milton Keynes South 06:30
491 St Austell & Newquay 06:30
531 Stalybridge & Hyde 06:30
605 Waveney 06:30
619 Wiltshire North 06:30
21 Ashton Under Lyne 07:00
147 Chippenham 07:00
159 Congleton 07:00
164 Cotswolds, The 07:00
169 Crewe & Nantwich 07:00
291 Harborough 07:00
322 Huddersfield 07:00
356 Leicester East 07:00
358 Leicester West 07:00
380 Luton North 07:00
381 Luton South 07:00
382 Macclesfield 07:00
391 Meon Valley 07:00
397 Milton Keynes North 07:00
405 Morley & Outwood 07:00
494 St Ives 07:00
567 Thanet North 07:00
568 Thanet South 07:00
188 Devon Central 07:30
192 Devon West & Torridge 08:00
163 Cornwall South East 09:00
50 Berwick-upon-Tweed 12:00
73 Blyth Valley 12:00
596 Wansbeck 12:00