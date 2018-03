The aftermath of the 2017 General Election might be far from strong or indeed stable, but the results did bring some good news.

Britain made positive strides in terms of diversity: we now have a record-number of female MPs, including Preet Gill as the nation’s first female Sikh MP; two MPs with disabilities were elected; and 222 out LGBT+ candidates were on the ballot paper, with 45 taking seats in the House Of Commons.

