A record number of female MPs were elected to Parliament on Thursday, with 207 women taking seats in the House Of Commons.

The result broke the previous record of 191 female MPs elected in the 2015 election. It also beat the 196 female MPs who took seats during the last Parliament, a number bolstered by subsequent by-elections.

The election also saw the appointment of Britain’s first female Sikh MP when Labour’s Preet Kaur Gill won the Birmingham Edgbaston seat.

Many took to Twitter to celebrate the news.