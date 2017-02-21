Genius Turns His $200,000 Porsche Into A Giant Controller For Doom

It is widely accepted that there isn’t an object in the conceivable universe that cannot run the classic video game Doom.

From iPods to giant advertising boards there is no limit to what people will do in order to play Doom on anything but its intended format.

A hero of this movement is the YouTube user Matt Swarthout who famously satirised the ridiculous lengths that people gone to by showing how you could ‘play’ Doom using a toaster.

Well Matt is back, and this time he’s ‘playing’ Doom on a $200,000 Porsche 911 because, well why the hell wouldn’t you.