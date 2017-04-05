Geological Brexit: Scientists Reveal How The UK First Separated From Europe

As politicians begin to disentangle the UK from Europe, scientists have revealed how Britain’s first “Brexit” unfolded almost half a million years ago.

In the throes of an Ice Age, a vast glacial lake north of a land bridge that connected Britain to Europe started to overflow.

When the lake burst its banks, a surge of water destroyed the bridge, paving the way for a megaflood that carved out the Dover Strait.

The study, published in Nature Communications, describes how the scientists made the discovery.

Two decades ago, engineers building the Channel Tunnel found holes in the seabed of the English channel.