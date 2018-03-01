David Cameron and George Osborne, the political duo responsible for the post 2010 austerity drive, have reemerged to celebrate the UK hitting the public finance targets - two years late.

Former Chancellor turned Evening Standard editor Osborne, who presided over unprecedented spending cuts and tax increases amounting to £110bn, marked the news on Twitter.

The current budget deficit – the money borrowed by the government to fund day-to-day spending rather than long-term investment – hit a surplus in 2017, according to new Office for National Statistics data.

The public spending squeeze was supposed to see the UK hit that target two years ago.

Osborne tweeted: “We got there in the end - a remarkable national effort. Thank you.”