George Clooney has opened up about how he’s finding being a dad to his twins, Alex and Ella, three months on.

The new dad, 56, said there’s one thing that has come naturally to him as a father.

“The first thing you think is: ‘I hope I don’t screw this up’, but I’m a very good diaper guy, which I didn’t know I would be,” he told THR Magazine.

“Fatherhood had never been part of my DNA.”

Clooney added: “My house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying. You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them.

“I go: ‘I know, I know’. I’ve given them so much s*** for so many years, I deserve every bit of it.”

Clooney said he and his wife Amal, 39, never discussed having children until they wed in September 2014. He said he felt there was an assumption between them that they didn’t want kids, but after their wedding they decided to create a family.

He also revealed that Amal fell pregnant without the use of fertility drugs.

The couple revealed in February 2017 they were expecting twins, however Clooney previously said it wasn’t until the children were born that the reality of parenthood hit him.

“I suppose [the realest moment is] just the minute they came out,” he told Entertainment Tonight.