George Clooney Surprising A Woman On Her 87th Birthday Will Bring You A Lot Of Joy

The actor arrived with a bunch of flowers and a birthday card, and posed for a picture with Pat, whose excitement is pretty clear:

Pat Adams was celebrating her 87th birthday when the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor stopped by to give her the shock of her life.

According to the Daily Mail, George, who splits his time between Italy, the UK and the US, received a call from the care home via the Make A Wish programme, and was more than happy to oblige.

Linda Jones, who works at the assisted living facility, also shared a picture on Facebook, writing (via MailOnline): “The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work.

“So letter have been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true. And what was extra special it was her birthday in the week.”

Malcolm Hague, who works as the general support manager for the company who run the home, also told the paper: “We are so delighted that Pat’s wish came true. She was absolutely thrilled to meet her great icon, and it was such a lovely surprise to see George greet her with flowers and a card.

“This was a classy gesture from a wonderful man, and it has brought smiles to everyone. Huge thank you to George.”

George is currently preparing to become a dad, following the news that his wife Amal Clooney is expecting twins.

The couple are currently splitting their time between three locations, but plan to permanently move into their Berkshire home in the coming years.