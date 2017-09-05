George Clooney has revealed what inspired him and Amal to name their 12-week-old twins Alex and Emma.

The new dad, 56, quite simply said he didn’t want his kids to have “really dumb names”.

“We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names,” Clooney told Entertainment Tonight at the Venice Film Festival.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images

Clooney continued: “So we looked for some sort of normal names.

“We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”

The couple revealed in February 2017 they were expecting twins, however Clooney said it wasn’t until the children were born that the reality of parenthood hit him.

“I suppose [the realest moment is] just the minute they came out,” he said.

“None of it is real until all of a sudden they’re standing there covered in slime and crying. We were just two and now we’re four.”