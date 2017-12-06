George Galloway could be allowed to re-join Labour - and even stand as an MP at the next election, senior sources close to Jeremy Corbyn have revealed.

The former Respect leader currently faces a five-year ban on any return to his former party after standing against Labour in the 2015 election.

But Galloway, who was first expelled for bringing the party into disrepute in 2003, could be thrown a lifeline if enough local members back him to return and the party’s ruling NEC approves the idea.

Galloway was an MP for Labour for 18 years until he fell out with the party over disputed allegations that he had called on Arab armies to fight British troops.

A staunch opponent of the Iraq War, he is a long-time ally of Corbyn and has praised the way Labour has changed under his leadership.

When asked if Corbyn supported calls to re-admit Galloway, a senior Labour spokesman said on Wednesday: “It’s not an issue for Jeremy”.