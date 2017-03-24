George Michael’s friend and former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley has blasted Channel 5 over a documentary about the late singer. Andrew branded ‘The Last Days of George Michael’ a “sensationalist and mucky piece of voyeurism”, ahead of it airing on the channel on Thursday (23 March) night.

The documentary claimed to chart the days leading up to George’s death on Christmas Day 2016, and take a look at the outpouring of grief from fans. However, Andrew called the decision to air it before his funeral “insensitive, contemptuous and reprehensible”.

½ @channel5_tv 2 conceive such a sensationalist & mucky piece of voyeurism may be par 4 the course for u, the decision to air b4 GM’s https://t.co/z50kNd4vZf — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) March 23, 2017

2/2 funeral is insensitive, contemptuous & reprehensible. U might have the had decency 2 schedule post funeral & after a respectful period https://t.co/z50kNd4vZf — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) March 23, 2017

Tweeting Channel 5’s official Twitter account directly, he raged: “@channel5_tv to conceive such a sensationalist and mucky piece of voyeurism may be par for the course for you…”(sic) The singer continued: “The decision to air before George Michael’s funeral is insensitive, contemptuous and reprehensible. “You might have the had decency to schedule post funeral and after a respectful period.” After the show aired, many other viewers echoed Andrew’s sentiments, also sharing their thoughts on Twitter:

#georgemichael documentary on @channel5_tv was disgusting, tasteless and cruel. Made a genuine man look like a monster — Rachel (@rachelbull99) March 23, 2017

What a vile and shite documentary @channel5_tv have given us. I'd buy a shit newspaper if wanted such biased views. #georgemichael — Sam (@miaseven) March 23, 2017

I feel so sad and disappointed that @channel5_tv aired such a negative documentary about #georgemichael. He will always be my musical hero 💙 — Karlie Wilde (@karliekoo) March 23, 2017

That "documentary" was about as credible as any article about the subject published in The Sun.



Shoddy TV journalism.@GeorgeMichael #Ch5 — Mr J in the UK (@mrjintheuk) March 23, 2017

What the daily mail can do in one page, channel 5 can drag out to an hour. Both awful and the gutter is too good for them #georgemichael — Naresh Sharma (@NinjaNaresh) March 23, 2017

Not impressed with the @channel5_tv #GeorgeMichael documentary. No class. Disrespectful. Made an extremely talented & generous man look bad — Gemma (@_planetlux) March 23, 2017

#georgemichael why don't channel 5 focus on the good he brought to the world and how he lifted the mood of many people around the world. — George Michael Art (@whowardsaunders) March 23, 2017

#georgemichael abrupt ending to a crap show, he deserved better channel 5! — louise lisseman (@lagertha66) March 23, 2017

Totally disrespectful 2 broadcast George Michael's Last Days before his funeral @channel5_tv And heinous 2 inc comment frm Kelvin MacKenzie — Wendy E (@Erriwend) March 23, 2017

A Channel 5 spokesperson insisted the documentary was “measured”, telling HuffPost UK: “George Michael was a high profile public figure and there has been legitimate public interest in the circumstances surrounding his death, which have already been widely reported across the news media. “‘The Last Days of George Michael’ is a measured account of the days preceding his death in December and of his musical career and his personal life, including his philanthropy, based on contributions from those who knew him and reported on him over many decades.

Earlier this month, a coroner’s report finally confirmed the singer died of natural causes, after his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz found him dead at his home on Christmas Day. It was revealed the 53-year-old suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver, which led to his death. Because there was a “natural cause of death”, the coroner also said there was no need for an inquest.