As the world comes to terms with the loss of George Michael, who died on Christmas Day aged 53, social media users have found a wonderful way of paying tribute to him.

The singer, who first made his name in the pop group Wham!, was known for his generosity and now stories of his kindness have been shared in his memory.

Here are some of the stories about the superstar’s philanthropy now doing the rounds... He was said to have given a debt-stricken student nurse working as a barmaid a £5,000 tip

I wrote in a piece ages ago about a celeb I'd worked with tipping a barmaid £5k because she was a student nurse in debt. Was George Michael. — Sali Hughes (@salihughes) December 26, 2016

He apparently worked undercover at a homeless shelter

George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was — EMILYNE MONDO (@EmilyneMondo) December 26, 2016

He spent more than £1 million on John Lennon’s piano and donated it to the Beatles Story museum so it could stay in Liverpool

Just one of many stories about #GeorgeMichael's generosity https://t.co/yDBdcEZM6P — Dan Kay (@dankay) December 26, 2016

He secretly gave a woman who appeared on Deal Or No Deal £15,000 so she could have IVF treatment

A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2016

He is said to have given £100,000 annually to Capital Radio’s Help A Capital Child appeal

Every Easter at Capital when I was on air with chris Tarrant for help a london child George would call in at 3.30pm with a £100.000 donation — Mick Brown (@djmickbrown) December 25, 2016

He gave a free concert for NHS nurses

His support for the LGBTQ community, the NHS and the miners marked George Michael out as an activist as well as a great artist. pic.twitter.com/tsKNp22Lr7 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) December 26, 2016

He donated the royalties from smash hit ‘Last Christmas’ to Ethopian famine relief

TIL, George Michael / WHAM had donated all the royalties from "Last Christmas"—released December 1984—to Ethiopia famine aid. — Zeynep Tufekci (@zeynep) December 26, 2016

He donated royalties from his duet with Elton John, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me, to charities including the Terrence Higgins Trust

He also supported many other charities, including Childline and the Rainbow Trust children’s charity. Michael passed away at his home in Oxfordshire. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. In a statement, the star’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”