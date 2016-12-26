As the world comes to terms with the loss of George Michael, who died on Christmas Day aged 53, social media users have found a wonderful way of paying tribute to him.
The singer, who first made his name in the pop group Wham!, was known for his generosity and now stories of his kindness have been shared in his memory.
Here are some of the stories about the superstar’s philanthropy now doing the rounds...
He was said to have given a debt-stricken student nurse working as a barmaid a £5,000 tip
He apparently worked undercover at a homeless shelter
He spent more than £1 million on John Lennon’s piano and donated it to the Beatles Story museum so it could stay in Liverpool
He secretly gave a woman who appeared on Deal Or No Deal £15,000 so she could have IVF treatment
He is said to have given £100,000 annually to Capital Radio’s Help A Capital Child appeal
He gave a free concert for NHS nurses
He donated the royalties from smash hit ‘Last Christmas’ to Ethopian famine relief
He donated royalties from his duet with Elton John, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me, to charities including the Terrence Higgins Trust
He also supported many other charities, including Childline and the Rainbow Trust children’s charity.
Michael passed away at his home in Oxfordshire. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.
In a statement, the star’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.
“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”