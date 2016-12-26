George Michael’s partner has shared an emotional message on social media, in which he says he found the superstar dead in bed on Christmas morning. Fadi Fawaz, believed to have been in a relationship with George since 2012, added on Twitter that he would always miss the former Wham! singer. His message reads: “It’s a Xmas I will never forget - finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx.”

Thames Valley Police had earlier revealed they were called to the riverside home of George Michael in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, shortly before 2pm on Christmas Day. Their statement reads: “Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.” George’s former manager Michael Lippman had added that he believed George to have died from heart failure, that there was “no foul play whatsoever”.

Luca Teuchmann via Getty Images Fadi Fawaz has been the boyfriend of George Michael since 2012

Meanwhile, George’s former longtime partner has spoken out to express his grief at the passing of the man with whom he shared his life for 13 years. Texan art dealer Kenny Goss said he was “heartbroken” about the death of his “dear friend and long-time love”, adding: “He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much.” George and Kenny were together until 2009, although the star didn’t reveal they had split until 2011. He is believed to have got together with Fadi Fawaz the following year. His previous significant love was Anselmo Feleppa, a Brazilian he met in 1991 and lived with until Anselmo’s death, from an AIDS-related virus, in 1993. It was Anselmo who inspired George’s album ‘Older’, with its mournful ballad ‘Jesus to a Child’.

