The superstar’s farewell was a small, private ceremony attended by his family and close friends, amid tight security to give them the privacy they had requested, before he was buried in Highgate Ceremony, next to his beloved late mother Lesley.

George Michael has finally been laid to rest, more than three months after his shocking death on Christmas Day 2016.

Guests were expected to include George’s close friends, including model Kate Moss, singer Geri Horner, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie, who used to be in George’s band Wham! alongside Andrew Ridgley, and Helen ‘Pepsi’ DeMacque-Crockett.

George’s former boyfriend Fadi Fawaz was seen entering the gates of Highgate Cemetery this afternoon in time for the 2pm service.

The chapel inside the cemetery can only seat around 30 people. George’s father and two sisters had previously requested privacy from fans, and black tarpaulin had been draped over the gates of the cemetery.

The star’s funeral had been delayed while pathologists struggled to ascertain the cause of his death, after he was found in his home on Christmas morning. However, earlier this month, they revealed that his death had been due to natural causes.