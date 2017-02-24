It will be two months tomorrow since George Michael died on Christmas Day, but the superstar has yet to be buried, because of the ongoing investigation into his death.

His former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley has spoken of the pain felt by George’s family and friends over the delay in giving him their final farewell.

Andrew told the Mirror at the Brit Awards on Wednesday evening:

“We’ve not had closure. It’s difficult for me.

“It’s difficult for everyone. It’s a limbo period and we need to be able to move on.”