It will be two months tomorrow since George Michael died on Christmas Day, but the superstar has yet to be buried, because of the ongoing investigation into his death.
His former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley has spoken of the pain felt by George’s family and friends over the delay in giving him their final farewell.
Andrew told the Mirror at the Brit Awards on Wednesday evening:
“We’ve not had closure. It’s difficult for me.
“It’s difficult for everyone. It’s a limbo period and we need to be able to move on.”
George’s funeral can’t take place until a coroner has signed off on the cause of his death, which can only happen after more toxicology results are made available.
The singer died at his Thames-side home in Goring, Oxfordshire on Christmas Day.
Andrew Ridgeley, who has stayed largely out of the limelight for the past two decades, took to the stage at the Brit Awards on Wednesday alongside Wham! bandmates Pepsi and Shirlie. The three of them spoke from the heart about their longtime friend, celebrating his capacity for kindness as well as his musical talents.
They also introduced Chris Martin, who sang George’s ballad ‘A Different Corner’ to accompany a video montage of George’s life.