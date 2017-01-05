Naomi Campbell has recalled her fond memories of working with longtime pal George Michael, revealing what it was like filming his iconic ‘Freedom ‘90’ video.

Naomi, who appeared in the video with fellow supermodels Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Tatjana Patitz, has now opened up about the time they spent filming the clip, which you can watch below:

Speaking on US talkshow ‘The View’, Naomi said: “We were all [there on] different days. Linda and Christy were together, and I was the first day.

“I was coming straight from a Thierry Mugler show where we did five shows from 6.30 in the morning till 3am the next morning, and then had to fly out on the first flight from Paris to London and go straight to set.

“I was exhausted, but I was so happy to be there, to work with [director] David Fincher - and so happy that George chose the five of us from the British Vogue cover that we did. We were all singing the song anyway because we loved the song.”

Naomi was among the many celebrities who paid tribute to George following his death on Christmas Day, posting a vintage snap of herself with the ‘Careless Whisper’ singer on Instagram.

There will never be another iconic voice like yours , my first slow dance with a boy was to your voice . R.i.P George 💔🙏🏾 #London 🇬🇧#freedom90 a A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:16pm PST

Alongside it, she wrote: “There will never be another iconic voice like yours , my first slow dance with a boy was to your voice . R.i.P George.”

