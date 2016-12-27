George Michael, like all of our great, musical icons, will live on forever in his music.

From Faith to Freedom, Last Christmas to Club Tropicana, his songs marked rites of passage for many of us, and will always be part of the backdrop to the glorious 80s and 90s.

While the rest of the world pays tribute to the star who passed away on Christmas day, HuffPost UK Style marks the amazing man he was in the only way we know how: through his flair for fashion.

Here’s to you, George.

George's strong earring game inspired a generation of guys... Rex

But none of them could work it as well as him. Rex

And oh, that stubble (eat shit, hipsters). Rex

He wasn't afraid of a print. Rex

Like, really not afraid... Getty

Or tassles. Or leather. Rex

And he liked his leather. Rex

Because he looked damn good in it. Rex

He didn't embrace the 80s, he WAS the 80s. Rex

He didn't shy away from block colours... Getty

And only he could pull off this hat. Rex

He always was on point with sunglasses. Rex

He never waned. Getty

We'll miss you George, you beautiful supernova. Rex

