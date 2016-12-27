George Michael, like all of our great, musical icons, will live on forever in his music.
From Faith to Freedom, Last Christmas to Club Tropicana, his songs marked rites of passage for many of us, and will always be part of the backdrop to the glorious 80s and 90s.
While the rest of the world pays tribute to the star who passed away on Christmas day, HuffPost UK Style marks the amazing man he was in the only way we know how: through his flair for fashion.
Here’s to you, George.
