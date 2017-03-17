George Osborne’s unlikely ascension to editor of London’s Evening Standard has opened the floor gates of people’s imaginations, prompting a torrent of suggestions for other possible future announcements.

In a shock move on Friday the newspaper’s owner, Evgeny Lebedev, revealed the former chancellor’s appointment, saying he was “thrilled” to have landed the Tatton MP.

Osborne’s fellow ministers, commentators, the public and even some of the Standard’s own staff, however, didn’t share Lebedev’s enthusiasm, not least because Osborne’s journalistic career is limited to unsuccessful applications to the Times and Economist, followed by a diary column in the Daily Telegraph.