Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has landed a bombshell of a new job - as it was announced today he will become the new editor of London’s Evening Standard newspaper.

Hurricane George hits the Evening Standard. pic.twitter.com/65MVdGPRya — Joy Lo Dico (@joy_lo_dico) March 17, 2017

The paper’s proprietor Evgeny Lebedev announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning. Lebedev said Osborne was an editor whose “political viewpoint - socially liberal and economically pragmatic - closely matches that of many of our readers”.

1/ Thrilled to announce the new editor of the @EveningStandard is @George_Osborne... — Evgeny Lebedev (@mrevgenylebedev) March 17, 2017

2/ ...I am proud to have an editor of such substance, who reinforces The Standard's standing and influence in London... — Evgeny Lebedev (@mrevgenylebedev) March 17, 2017

3/... and whose political viewpoint – socially liberal and economically pragmatic – closely matches that of many of our readers... — Evgeny Lebedev (@mrevgenylebedev) March 17, 2017

4/... George is London through and through and I am confident he is the right person to build on the fantastic legacy of Sarah Sands. — Evgeny Lebedev (@mrevgenylebedev) March 17, 2017

The Tatton MP, who served as David Cameron’s right-hand-man for six years in government, will continue to sit in the House of Commons, the BBC reported. Speaking to Standard journalists in their newsroom, Osborne said: “Growing up as a Londoner, I’ve always known that the Evening Standard is an institution that plays a huge part in the life of the city and its people. “I am proud to be a Conservative MP, but as editor and leader of a team of dedicated and independent journalists, our only interest will be to give a voice to all Londoners. “We will judge what the government, London’s politicians and the political parties do against this simple test: is it good for our readers and good for London? If it is, we’ll support them; if it isn’t we’ll be quick to say so.” But news of his appointment shocked many.

My threshold for being shocked just rose a little more: George Osborne new Editor of Evening Standard. And it's not even fake news. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) March 17, 2017

When made Editor of The Sunday Times I was criticised because I hadn't been an editor. Mr Osborne hasn't even been a journalist. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) March 17, 2017

Everyone in my office has a "WTF" expression on their face about the George Osborne news. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) March 17, 2017

Thank you politics for continually reminding me that maddest stuff is not in my head but actually happening. — Isabel Hardman (@IsabelHardman) March 17, 2017

George Osborne appointed editor of London Evening Standard, the architect of austerity continues to prove we are not all in this together — Angela Rayner MP (@AngelaRayner) March 17, 2017

It also sparked an inevitable, furious ribbing of his career so far on Twitter.

Osborne's journalism career:

–Didn't get hired by The Times graduate trainee scheme

–Bit of freelance work

–Becomes Evening Standard editor — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) March 17, 2017

Osborne gives hope to everyone who was, like him, rejected by a newspaper trainee scheme. Other entry-level jobs are always available. https://t.co/dCREpeu9sv — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) March 17, 2017

Breaking: I will shortly be announced as editor of Heat magazine.... — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) March 17, 2017

George Osborne might want to take a few editions out of the archives: pic.twitter.com/tSEnfGCeFs — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 17, 2017

George Osborne sitting in his first Evening Standard editor's conference like... pic.twitter.com/5ObZjVNa44 — Kaya Burgess (@kayaburgess) March 17, 2017

George Osborne's work experience: folding towels at Selfridge's, borrowing money, making friends with a dominatrix and fucking everyone off. — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) March 17, 2017

And this gem of a nib was dug up from the Standard yesterday.

ITV’s Political Editor Robert Peston even speculated the Conservative Party would force Osborne to resign as an MP because of his new job.

I find it very hard to believe Tory Party won't force @George_Osborne to make a choice between editing @EveningStandard & being an MP — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 17, 2017

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reacted to Osborne’s announcement by telling the Islington Tribune it was “a joke”. He said: “This is taking multi-tasking to a whole new level. Surely a newspaper like the Evening Standard deserves a full time editor. “Never mind one who is so obviously biased against the voting intentions of the vast majority of Londoners.” A spokesperson for Corbyn later said: “George Osborne’s appointment as editor of the Evening Standard is yet another example of the establishment revolving door, a closely knit clique who are holding back the British people. “The appointment makes a mockery of the independence of the media. “It takes multitasking to a new level and is an insult to the electors he is supposed to serve. We are looking forward to an early by-election so the people of Tatton are properly served in parliament.”

Jack Taylor via Getty Images Jeremy Corbyn said the move was an 'example of the establishment revolving door'

While Wes Streeting, who chairs the group of Labour MPs in London, also released a statement saying Osborne’s appointment was “bad news for the reputation of politics, journalism and the relationship between the two”. “The conflict of interest is best exemplified by politicians queuing up to congratulate George Osborne on his new role. In no way is this double-jobbing acceptable. “At risk of never receiving favourable coverage in the Standard again, this is a real disservice to Tatton and to professional journalism. “He simply cannot continue as an MP while editing a daily newspaper and his appointment raises serious doubts about whether London’s Labour Mayor, MPs and councils will receive fair coverage under such an obviously partisan editor.”

Richard Baker via Getty Images The Evening Standard has a circulation of up to 900,000 copies a day

LSE media professor Charlie Beckett told The Huffington Post UK that the announcement brings with it many different problems, but also opportunities for the Standard. He said: “I can see all sorts of potential clashes of interest and sheer workload problems but newsrooms already have to deal with interfering proprietors and political pressures. “The Standard is not such a vast daily news operation as it was in the past, so having a clever, well-connected and colourful character as a leader might galvanise the brand and even motivate the journalists once a practical way of working beds in.” Osborne will replace the Standard editor, Sarah Sands, who was named in January as the new editor of the BBC’s flagship Today programme.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Outgoing Standard Editor Sarah Sands with London Mayor Sadiq Khan