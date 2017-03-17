George Osborne is facing calls to quit as an MP after he was announced as the new editor of the Evening Standard.

The former chancellor has insisted he will continue to serve as MP for Tatton alongside his new job in London - as parliament was where the country’s “future is debated”.

The news of the former Conservative chancellor’s appointment was greeted with shock by politicians and journalists.

A spokesperson for Jeremy Corbyn said Osborne’s appointment was “yet another example of the establishment revolving door, a closely knit clique who are holding back the British people”.

“The appointment makes a mockery of the independence of the media. It takes multitasking to a new level and is an insult to the electors he is supposed to serve. We are looking forward to an early by-election so the people of Tatton are properly served in parliament,” he added.

Speaking to London Live, the TV station owned by Evening Standard proprietor Evgeny Lebedev, Osborne said said he was “proud” to represent his constituency.

“This paper is edited primarily in the morning, parliament votes the afternoon,” he said, explaining how he could do both jobs.