George Osborne's Job Is Evidence Of 'Revolving Door' Between Government And Big Business, Labour Claims

Rules to stop civil servants taking jobs in the private sector from abusing their position are not being consistently applied, a new report has revealed.

The National Audit Office carried out an investigation into Business Appointment Rules, which apply to all civil servants leaving the service for employment in other sectors.

A survey of government departments found that not one rejected an application for a job in the private sector, while the cabinet office had not taken action to ensure departments are complying with the rules, which can see anti-lobbying restrictions applied to new positions as a condition of employment.

Labour said former chancellor George Osborne - now the editor of the Evening Standard - was a prime example of the “revolving door” between big business and government.

Osborne was appointed to his new role earlier this year and stepped down as Tatton MP at the general election.

Shadow cabinet office minister Jon Trickett said: “There are rules intended to stop this cosy club but today’s report shows that the system is completely toothless and there is a total lack of oversight.