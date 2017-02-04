George Osborne paid the price for trying to get Theresa May sacked when she was home secretary, according to a new biography of the Prime Minister.

Osborne was said to have been angered by May’s low-key support for the Remain campaign in last year’s EU referendum.

According to Theresa May: The Enigmatic Prime Minister by Rosa Prince, serialised in the Daily Mail, the then-chancellor was so frustrated by her “submarine” tactics, he told a number of allies she could end up being demoted.

However, it was Osborne who lost out when May finally made it to No 10 when one of her first acts as Prime Minister was to sack him.

Former cabinet minister Sir Eric Pickles said: “We had that ridiculous thing where Osborne was going to have her sacked because she wasn’t doing enough. By God, she put him in his place.”