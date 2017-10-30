Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend between no prison time to six months.

What has he done?

Papadopoulos was living in London when he joined the Trump campaign, according to the statement.

Papadopoulos told the FBI a London-based professor had “told him about the Russians possessing ‘dirt’ on then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of ‘thousands of emails,’ but stated multiple times that he learned that information prior to joining the campaign”, according to court documents.

In fact, Papadopoulos was contacted after he learned he’d be joining the campaign, and the professor only mentioned the “thousands of emails” after he’d been on the Trump campaign for more than a month.

The professor, the statement indicates, had “substantial connections to Russian government officials” even though Papadopoulos claimed the professor was “a nothing”.

Papadopoulos sent a “High-Ranking Campaign Official” an email titled “New message from Russia” back in June 2016, in which he said the Russian ministry of foreign affairs wanted to meet with either Trump or a campaign official in an off-the-record capacity, according to the prosecutors’ statement. A Trump campaign supervisor encouraged Papadopoulos to make the trip “if it is feasible” on August 15, 2016. What does Trump say?

Trump has tried to completely distance himself from the controversy. In the past, the Trump team has tried to write off troubling individuals as peripheral to their operation.

While Papadopoulos was a low-level official, he was certainly a part of the campaign. He attended a meeting with Trump and Jeff Sessions, who later became attorney general, in March 2016.

There’s even a photo of them at a table together, with Papadopoulos sitting four places to Trump’s right and two places to Sessions’ left.