It was announced on Monday that George Papadopoulos admitted the charge on October 5 as Special Counsel Robert Mueller steps up his investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia.
Papadopoulos is the third adviser to Trump’s campaign to face criminal charges in the FBI investigation after Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, and his associate, Rick Gates, surrendered on Monday morning.
Journalists rushed to what purports to be his Twitter account and found a photo of Papadopoulos in a suit and Aviator shades outside Harrods department store in the capital, tweeted on October 25.
And it was a picture, posted on that account last week, which sparked the suggestion Papadopoulos was in London.
But startling differences between the snap and the same scene, documented by HuffPost UK outside Harrods in Knightsbridge on Tuesday, show the picture to be at least four years old.
Differences in store fronts reveal the photo cannot have been taken last week.
The co-owner of the Heart Of London souvenir shop told HuffPost that the business moved into a previously vacant unit at the end of 2013, with the signage seen today, below, in situ by early 2014. The co-owner declined to be named in this article.
The sign itself is distinctive, designed to draw the attention of the thousands who pass by each day. It showed tell-tale signs of having been in place for a while - a thick coat of black dust covered the 3D lettering.
Papadopoulos is an international energy lawyer who is a 2009 graduate of DePaul University in Chicago, before moving to London to get a master’s degree in security studies, The Washington Post reports.
He is currently an oil, gas and policy consultant, according to his LinkedIn page.
HuffPost UK has contacted Papadopoulos’ lawyer for comment but has yet to receive a response.