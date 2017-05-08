All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    08/05/2017 14:38 BST

    Union J Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Former Bandmate George Shelley's Sister Harriet

    She passed away after being hit by a car in Bristol.

    George Shelley’s former Union J bandmates have paid a heartfelt tribute to his sister Harriet, after she passed away following a car accident

    The 21-year-old had been in intensive care since being hit by a vehicle in Bristol last month, but her condition worsened, and a friend confirmed she had died on Saturday (6 May). 

    Instagram
    George Shelley with his late sister Harriet

    After news of her death broke, Josh Cuthbert, Jaymi Hensley and JJ Hamblett all took to Twitter to pay their respects. 

    Rylan Clark-Neal, who competed with the band on the 2012 series of ‘The X Factor’, was also among those who paid tribute, adding: 

    George has yet to comment on his sister’s death.

    The ‘I’m A Celebrity’ 2015 runner-up left Union J shortly after his appearance on the ITV reality show, with his spokesperson later labelling his former bandmates ‘jealous’ after he was told he was no longer in the boyband.

    Empics Entertainment
    George with his former Union J bandmates

    They went on to replace him with former Stereo Kicks singer Casey Johnson, who has since announced his departure from the group, less than a year after he joined. 

