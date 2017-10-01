George Shelley has paid tribute to his late sister, Harriet, following the news that her organs were donated to save someone else’s life.

Last month, an inquest heard that the 21-year-old midwifery student had died as a result of brain injuries, after being hit by a vehicle outside a Stormzy gig.

Posting on his Instagram page on Saturday (30 September), George revealed that her heart has since been donated to help someone in need.

He explained: “My baby sister may not be with us in her Earth bound form anymore, but her heart still beats on, giving life to someone else who’s heart was failing.

A post shared by George Shelley (@georgeshelley) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

“What an honour. You had the biggest heart I have ever known. We love you miss you, always.”

Following the inquest last month, Harriet’s family issued a statement insisting they didn’t blame anyone for the accident, saying: “Our Harriet was a beautiful young woman with a huge lust for life and had great ambitions.

“Throughout her time at Birmingham, she delivered countless babies into the world and touched many lives. What happened on that night was an accident in all respects. We as a family do not blame anyone, or look to point the finger.”

In the wake of Harriet’s death, ‘X Factor’ singer and ‘I’m A Celebrity’ finalist George took some time out from social media, but eventually returned with a heartfelt tribute to his beloved sister.

He wrote at the time: “I will never accept that you’re gone. You will always be with me. My best friend, my sister, my angel. Too pure and too beautiful to walk among humans, you now exist somewhere else, and I am honoured to have had the privilege to spend 21 years with you by my side.

“Don’t get used to it up there without me, I’ll see you soon beautiful girl.”

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017